When you should take your Christmas tree down, according to experts

After Twixmas, many of us feel a New Year’s impulse to clean up the house and remove all the festive decorations, including the Christmas tree.

However, some families prefer to enjoy their beautifully decorated tree well into January, so we’ve turned to the experts for their insights on this heated debate.

“For some, Christmas decorations bring endless cheer and they almost can’t bear to part with them once the holiday season ends,” recognises David Sumner, sales manager at Christmas Tree World. “Others may be eager to pack away the tinsel and baubles as soon as the festivities conclude, desperate to reclaim their normal living space.”

There is no right or wrong time to start taking your decorations down, but many people tend to follow tradition.

open image in gallery Ultimately it is down to individual choice (Alamy/PA)

“Tradition recommends the Twelfth Night as the exact date to get the boxes down from the loft and pack away your tree and other decorations,” says Sumner. “Twelfth Night commemorates the eve of the arrival of the Three Wise Men and the end of the Christmas festivities.

“It is generally celebrated on the evening of the 5th of January.”

Is it bad luck to keep it up in January?

“Rushing to take your decorations down before (or after) the traditional festive season can be considered bad luck, so Friday 5th January is a great date to choose,” advises Sumner.

If you leave it up too long is it harder to get rid of?

open image in gallery Check what dates your local council will accept Christmas tree for recycling (Alamy/PA)

“Most local recycling programs and councils set a window for collection or drop-off, usually from the end of December through mid-January,” says Loren Taylor, landscaping and gardening expert and owner of Outdoor Fountain Pros. “If you wait too long, the programs close, and you’re left figuring out disposal on your own.

“Many places also won’t accept trees that are too dry, because they’re harder to process.”

However, if you miss this deadline, you could compost your tree in the garden instead.

“If you’re composting it you can remove it to your garden, cut into small pieces and let it feed the soil and wildlife naturally,” suggests Guy Barter, chief horticulturist at Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

What happens to real Christmas trees if they are left up for too long?

“Generally, they will start dropping their needles and, depending on what type of tree and the warmth and dryness of the location they are in, they’ll shed them until they are bare,” says Scott Morahan, group nursery manager at British Garden Centres.

Are dying trees a safety hazard/more likely to catch on fire?

“A dried-out Christmas tree is a major fire hazard,” warns Taylor. “The drier it gets, the more flammable it becomes, and it can go up in flames incredibly fast.

“If you’re still running lights on a brittle tree, even a small spark or overheated bulb can be enough to ignite it. It’s a risk that’s easy to avoid by taking the tree down before it dries out too much.”

How can we keep a fake tree in good condition for next year?

“You need to compress the foliage of each branch in each section and then flip upside down, squeezing the branches into the main trunk,” instructs Mac Harman, CEO of luxury Christmas brand Balsam Hill. “A top tip here is, once flipped, tie up each section using a ribbon so that all the branches are held down together, preventing them from falling open when moving the tree.”

A storage bag will also help protect your tree while it’s stored.

“Your bag needs to be large enough to comfortably hold your tree and made from durable material so that it can’t be torn by protruding branches. Rip-stop nylon is a great option for this,” recommends Harman. “Store your tree in a cool, dry location as this helps to protect it from moisture and musty odour.”