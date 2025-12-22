What stores are open and closed on Christmas Eve and Day for last-minute shopping?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The holiday season is officially in full swing, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day coming up this week. Which means your time for last-minute shopping is running out.

Typically, you’ve already finished your holiday shopping by now, and maybe already have your presents wrapped and under the tree. But you still need to go to your local grocery store to buy a ham for your Christmas dinner.

This Wednesday, which is Christmas Eve, many retailers will be open for any shopping you need to do, but with limited hours.

However, Christmas Day is a federal holiday in the U.S., and most stores, including Target and Walmart, will be closed entirely that day.

Here’s the guide to the stores that are open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

open image in gallery Most retailers are closed on Christmas Day ( iStock )

Costco

Costco will be open on Christmas Eve, but only from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. However, specific hours vary based on the store location. On Christmas Day, Costco will be closed entirely.

Walmart

On Christmas Eve, Walmart will be operating with limited hours, and most stores are only open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day.

Target

open image in gallery Target closes early on Christmas Eve ( Getty Images )

Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. However, hours vary for each location. Target will be closed on Christmas Day.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s will be operating with limited hours on Christmas Eve, with most stores only open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Kroger

Kroger will open at its usual time of 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve, with most stores closing at 5 p.m. The popular retailer will be closed on Christmas Day.

Wegmans

open image in gallery Wegmans is closed entirely on Christmas Day ( Getty Images )

Wegmans stores will open at 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, but will be closed by 6 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Starbucks

Starbucks will be open during its usual hours on Christmas Eve, between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Some stores will be open on Christmas Day, but specific hours for each location vary, which can be found on Starbucks’ store locator.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts will be open during its usual hours on Christmas Eve, which vary for each location. Some stores will be open on Christmas Day, with specific hours found on the brand’s website.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods will be operating with limited hours on Christmas Eve, with most stores open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Aldi

open image in gallery Aldi closes at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve ( Getty Images )

Aldi will be open on Christmas Eve, but only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Christmas Day, all stores will be closed.

BJ’s

On Christmas Eve, BJ’s will be open with limited hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. BJ’s will be closed on Christmas Day.

CVS

CVS will be open during its usual hours on Christmas Eve. Some stores will be open on Christmas Day with limited hours, depending on each location.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be open during its usual hours on Christmas Eve. Stores will also be open on Christmas Day, but the hours of operation are different for every store.