What stores are open and closed on Christmas Eve and Day for last-minute shopping?
Popular grocery stores like Target and Trader Joe’s are closed on Christmas Day
The holiday season is officially in full swing, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day coming up this week. Which means your time for last-minute shopping is running out.
Typically, you’ve already finished your holiday shopping by now, and maybe already have your presents wrapped and under the tree. But you still need to go to your local grocery store to buy a ham for your Christmas dinner.
This Wednesday, which is Christmas Eve, many retailers will be open for any shopping you need to do, but with limited hours.
However, Christmas Day is a federal holiday in the U.S., and most stores, including Target and Walmart, will be closed entirely that day.
Here’s the guide to the stores that are open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Costco
Costco will be open on Christmas Eve, but only from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. However, specific hours vary based on the store location. On Christmas Day, Costco will be closed entirely.
Walmart
On Christmas Eve, Walmart will be operating with limited hours, and most stores are only open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day.
Target
Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. However, hours vary for each location. Target will be closed on Christmas Day.
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s will be operating with limited hours on Christmas Eve, with most stores only open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Kroger
Kroger will open at its usual time of 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve, with most stores closing at 5 p.m. The popular retailer will be closed on Christmas Day.
Wegmans
Wegmans stores will open at 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, but will be closed by 6 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Starbucks
Starbucks will be open during its usual hours on Christmas Eve, between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Some stores will be open on Christmas Day, but specific hours for each location vary, which can be found on Starbucks’ store locator.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Dunkin’ Donuts will be open during its usual hours on Christmas Eve, which vary for each location. Some stores will be open on Christmas Day, with specific hours found on the brand’s website.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods will be operating with limited hours on Christmas Eve, with most stores open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Aldi
Aldi will be open on Christmas Eve, but only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Christmas Day, all stores will be closed.
BJ’s
On Christmas Eve, BJ’s will be open with limited hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. BJ’s will be closed on Christmas Day.
CVS
CVS will be open during its usual hours on Christmas Eve. Some stores will be open on Christmas Day with limited hours, depending on each location.
Walgreens
Walgreens will be open during its usual hours on Christmas Eve. Stores will also be open on Christmas Day, but the hours of operation are different for every store.
