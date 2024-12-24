Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One influencer decided to show up to her Thanksgiving dinner in the most extravagant, over-the-top outfit she could find, and now she’s planning to do the same for Christmas.

Though the dress code for Brigette Pheloung’s holiday celebration with her family is always “casual,” the 27-year-old content creator, known as Acquired Style on social media, loves to outstage everyone in designer garb suitable for a winter wedding.

This past November, the fashion aficionado arrived at her family’s New Jersey home in a $8,800 cable-knit sweater dress by Parker Zinn while everyone else wore “gap jeans” and sweaters. The Merino wool gown came in two parts: the fabric overlay and the crinoline. She accessorized the billowing dress with a fur headband and white opera gloves.

Zinn, a recent graduate from Parsons School of Design, lent Pheloung the lofty dress to wear for the special occasion.

open image in gallery Influencer Brigette Pheloung dressed in a $8,800 cable-knit dress for her family’s Thanksgiving in New Jersey ( TikTok/@acquiredstyle )

“This outfit is giving Barbie on top of the cake meets Christian girl fall,” she told her 1.3 million followers. “When I saw this, I was like, ‘Yeah, Thanksgiving.’”

Pheloung’s “Get Ready With Me” video and her highly-anticipated Thanksgiving arrival post from November 28 boast over 19.1 million views on TikTok.

The style mogul, who’s sat in the front row at several fashion shows, including Tory Burch and Prabal Gurung, started this hilarious tradition in 2021.

“I did this for two reasons. One, because l love to dress up and it’s just a good excuse, but two, my family’s reaction is priceless,” Pheloung explained in a November 27 TikTok, which has amassed over 13.9 million views, going through her outfits of years past.

According to Pheloung, several of her followers have compared her outfit reveals to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. What’s more, the content creator said she gained 40,000 followers in just 24 hours after posting the round-up of all her previous looks.

Videos on her page from the last three years reveal the raw reactions of her family members, exposing their amusement and the reality of what it’s like to traipse around the house all day in the lavish look.

In a post from this past Thanksgiving, Pheloung is filmed sitting on the couch in her knit dress when her young cousin approaches to ask if he could have some of “the blanket.”

“Oh honey, that’s not a blanket, that’s my dress,” Pheloung says before swiftly walking out of the room.

Pheloung’s worn everything from a bridal gown for Thanksgiving in 2022 to a glamourous velvet furry two-piece set with a long train for last year’s Christmas. As for what’s on deck for this coming Christmas, the influencer told People to expect another iconic, doll-inspired moment.

“It’s being custom-made. Think ‘Holiday Barbie,’” she said.