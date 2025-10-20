Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner marries former family friend Josh Connor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, has remarried two years after she filed for divorce.

After the handbag designer was first spotted with Josh Connor in July 2023, they tied the knot on Saturday at the Santa Ynez Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, with 100 of their loved ones, according to People.

The couple’s engagement was announced in January, with a source close to them revealing to People that the proposal was also done in Santa Barbara.

“It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee,” the source told the publication at the time.

Baumgartner was shocked by the proposal at the time, as she was reportedly expecting to have an intimate dinner with him instead.

“They spent Christmas in New York together last month, where it all began,” the source said at the time. “They are both over the moon and excited for their future together.”

Prior to her relationship with her family friend, Baumgartner was married to the Yellowstone star for 18 years. They share three children, Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15. Costner also has four other children from previous relationships.

The former model filed for divorce in May 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and listing their date of separation as April 11, 2023.

Costner’s representative issued a statement about the divorce shortly after.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired, which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” his representative told Fox News in May 2023. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The pair went on to have a lengthy divorce case, with court documents in July 2023 revealing that Baumgartner was reportedly seeking $248,000 in monthly child support payments. At the time, she also hadn’t vacated her and Costner’s beachfront home in California, which her ex alleged was in breach of their prenuptial agreement.

Connor was dragged into the couple’s legal battle during a child support hearing in August 2023, where an attorney reiterated that the couple were friends and “nothing more than that.”

A source told People in December: “Christine and Josh’s relationship started as a friendship, so they have a really strong foundation.”

“They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship. They’re so in love. It’s been a very natural and positive step forward for Christine.”

In February 2024, Costner and Baumgartner’s divorce was finalized, although the details of their financial agreements haven’t been revealed. According to documents shared by People, a court requested that they excuse both parties from undergoing a court-mandated co-parenting class. This came after Baumgartner and Costner agreed to joint custody of their three children and settled the majority of ongoing disputes in their divorce in September 2023.