Every year, influencer Caitlin Covington awaits fall to show off her chunky cardigans and pumpkin spice lattes to her followers, but this year is going to look different.

Covington — who is known for planning and posting elaborate fall photoshoots every year — turned to TikTok on Tuesday to reveal that despite being the face of “Christian Girl Autumn,” she will not be participating this year.

“I’m not going to be able to post fall videos this year,” she said with tears in her eyes. “It’s just a lot of pressure to make each video better than the last — to make each fall better. And I just really need a break this year.”

She concluded the video by telling viewers that she was “really sorry.”

“This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to make,” she captioned the post. “Will post another update soon…”

open image in gallery ‘I just really need a break this year,’ the influencer said ( TikTok/@cmcoving )

In the comments section, followers were divided between those who thought Covington was being dramatic and those who supported the influencer taking a break.

“Is this satire? I can’t tell,” one commenter questioned, while another agreed, “I hope it is bc if this is real life for her… I just can’t.”

Others validated Covington taking some time off from social media.

“Queen we aren’t wanting ‘better,’” one comment began. “We love u for your originality and who you are! please never feel the need to one up yourself we adore you always. ofc take as much space and time as you need.”

Another agreed, “Your previous content is TIMELESS. We don’t need anything new from you!! But that said, we just enjoy watching you enjoy fall. We don’t need you to top yourself. We just want to see you in joy. I’ve never expected/needed your fall content to be more ambitious than the last. So I hope you find joy in your rest this year and that you also experience peace during this break too.”

Christian Girl Autumn — a term coined by trans creator Isabella Markel — is an internet meme characterizing the stereotypical “basic” woman who embraces fall fashion, pumpkin spice lattes, and cozy seasonal photos. Covington became the face of the trend in 2019 after the meme went viral.

“Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn,” tweeted Markel at the time, alongside a photo of Covington and fellow blogger Emily Gemma. With her hair perfectly curled and her cosy green scarf on full display, Covington accidentally became the face of the seasonal meme… and she quickly leaned into all things fall.