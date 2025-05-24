Chrissy Teigen reveals cosmetic procedure she underwent after hospital video sparks concern
Model recently shared a video from the hospital showing her face heavily bandaged
Chrissy Teigen has revealed she recently underwent cosmetic surgery to address her hair thinning.
The 39-year-old model prompted fan concern earlier this week after she jumped on Instagram Live from the hospital with a bandage wrapped around her face.
However, on Friday, the TV personality assured fans she was ok, and that she was actually recovering from a hairline-lowering procedure.
“Hi friends! A lot of you wondering about my hospital pic which is very understandable as I gave no explanation at all lol. I had a hairline lowering procedure,” Teigen wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a picture of the top of her forehead lined with sutures.
“Lost a bit in the front from babies and it’s just very thin up there. When you see it on a [red] carpet it’s ALWAYS extensions,” she explained. “Anyhow I’ll share more later if you’re interested in the journey because it really is a journey lol.”
Teigen shares four children with her husband, actor and singer John Legend, whom she’s been married to since 2013. The couple welcomed their oldest daughter, Luna, in 2016, followed by son Miles in 2018 and daughter Esti in 2023. Their youngest child, son Wren, was born via surrogate, months after Tiegen gave birth to Esti.
Hair thinning and hair loss during and after pregnancy are a normal occurrence. Typically triggered by hormonal changes, nutrient deficiencies, and/or stress, it is most noticeable three months postpartum, according to the American Pregnancy Association.
While hair loss during and after pregnancy is not permanent, the Cleveland Clinic notes that some people may notice their hair remains thinner than it was before giving birth.
Teigen and Legend have been outspoken about their fertility journey. In 2020, they lost their third child, whom they named Jack, 20 weeks into the pregnancy.
At the time, Teigen explained that she had had a miscarriage. She later opened up about Jack’s death, revealing that she had actually undergone a life-saving abortion.
“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen said in September 2022.
“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments