Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chloë Grace Moretz has married her long-time partner, model Kate Harrison.

Although the couple has largely remained private throughout their seven-year relationship, Vogue confirmed on Monday that the Carrie actor and Harrison tied the knot over Labor Day weekend. Shortly after the article was published, Moretz turned to Instagram to share photos of their outfits, which were designed by Louis Vuitton.

While Moretz wore a light blue gown for the ceremony and a custom-made white jacket with matching trousers and a cowboy hat for the after-party, Harrison wore a white lace bustier with a matching skirt and a bodice and trousers for her after-party attire.

“A big part of the wedding [is about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that’s going to be there,” the Kick-Ass actor told Vogue. “So there’s fishing, horseback riding and poker. Kate made a custom poker mat herself, so we’re going to kind of be leaning into it. Our second day is going to be line dancing and everything.”

While the couple never formally confirmed their engagement, Moretz posted on January 1 a photo of her and Harrison wearing matching diamond rings on their ring fingers. “Happiest New Year, so thankful for what this year has brought,” her Instagram post was captioned.

Moretz first publicly came out as gay in November 2024 ( Getty Images )

“The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this new year.”

Despite being linked to Harrison since 2018 after the two were photographed kissing in Malibu, California, Moretz did not publicly confirm her sexuality until November 2024, as she encouraged Americans in an Instagram post to vote early in the presidential election.

Captioning a photo of her “I voted early” sticker, she wrote, “I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor.”

Continuing, the star said that she believed that Harris “will protect that for us” adding that: “I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman.”

“We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.

“SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you,” said Moretz at the time.

In 2018, Moretz starred in the indie drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post about a young woman who is subjected to gay conversion therapies.

Speaking to The Independent while promoting the film, Moretz said: “‘I don’t see myself as a homosexual, I don’t see myself as anything.’ These are all societal pressures that we’re being labelled as. We’re all human, trying to be with the people that we fall in love with and be the best person that we can be. But don’t assume people’s sexualities. And don’t project your own issues onto them. Why don’t we let people be who they wanna be?”