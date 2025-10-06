Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chi-Chi’s, a Mexican chain restaurant, has reopened its first location since filing for bankruptcy and shutting its doors more than 20 years ago.

Chi-Chi’s opened its new flagship location in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, on Monday. The return was highly anticipated, with reservations for opening day fully booked as of Monday morning. The brand relaunched under the leadership of Michael McDermott, son of the chain’s co-founder, Marno McDermott, according to a press release.

"Chi-Chi’s is back stronger than ever,” McDermott said in a statement. "We're bringing back the food, energy, and fun that people love, now with a fresh twist for a whole new generation.”

The chain, founded in 1975, originally opened more than 200 locations nationwide and was widely known for its deep-fried ice cream. Now, its new menu features Chi-Chi’s Original Chimichangas, Quesabirria Tacos and Seafood Enchiladas. Other menu highlights include Manchego Burgers, Original Nachos Grande and El Burro con Queso.

The new location will open its doors daily at 11 a.m.

open image in gallery The Mexican restaurant Chi-Chi's has reopened in Minnesota after closing its last location in 2004 ( Chi-Chi's )

Chi-Chi’s filed for bankruptcy in 2003 and closed its last location in 2004. Around the time the chain filed for bankruptcy, a Pennsylvania Chi-Chi’s location was linked to a Hepatitis A outbreak that killed four people and sickened more than 600, the Associated Press reports.

The brand’s comeback was built “hand-in-hand with its fans,” the company said in a statement. More than 2,000 people have invested $2.3 million through the restaurant’s campaign on StartEngine, a platform that allows people to invest in startups and early-stage companies. The campaign is still racking up contributions and will close on November 1.

The chain plans to open a second location in Minnesota, and its franchise model will allow for further expansion, according to the brand’s StartEngine page.

The reopening was also made possible by a 2024 agreement with Hormel Foods, owner of the Chi-Chi’s trademarks. The deal allows McDermott to use the brand’s name on new restaurants.

open image in gallery Chi-Chi's has reopened under the leadership of Michael McDermott (pictured), son of the restaurant's co-founder, Marno McDermott ( Chi-Chi's )

"I still have fond memories of growing up in the Chi-Chi’s restaurants that my father built throughout their time, instilling in me the passion and determination to pursue my own career in the restaurant industry,” McDermott said in a statement late last year, when the deal was first announced.

Social media users have since praised the restaurant’s reopening.

“Can’t wait!! I loved Chi Chi’s and was heartbroken when they closed,” one user commented on Facebook, underneath a local news report about the reopening.

“If I remember correctly, they had a seafood enchilada that was absolutely delicious,” another user wrote. “And deep fried ice cream.”

The Independent has contacted Chi-Chi’s for comment.