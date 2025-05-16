Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlotte Hawkins has amazed fans by revealing her age as she announced her intention to pursue a career in writing.

The 50-year-old, who celebrates her birthday on Friday (16 May), has worked on Good Morning Britain since 2020. She also hosts a dog training podcast called Leaps and Hounds, as well as a Sunday evening programme on Classic FM.

Sharing a picture of herself outside the Lainstone House Hotel in Hampshire on Thursday, Hawkins wrote on Instagram: “So.. my big birthday is just a day away now on Friday which seemed like the perfect time to take a few days out and spend some time focussing on something I’ve been wanting to do for ages.. write!

“Ever since I was a child obsessively reading and creating my own stories, it’s long been a dream to write my own book,” she added.

She went on to explain that with “50 years on this earth fast approaching”, it now felt “like the right time to try to make that childhood dream a reality”, prompting her to go on a writing retreat organised by author and former Hello! magazine editor Rosie Nixon.

Hawkins added: “I'm so excited to actually have the beginnings of a book...now time to build on it. Hopefully turning 50 could be the year of the book... wish me luck!!!"

Her post was soon flooded with well-wishes from fans and her peers, many of whom couldn’t believe her true age.

Fellow Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway wrote: “You’d definitely write best-selling FICTION because no way are you 50??!!??? Can’t wait to read the book and celebrate with you – happy birthday gorgeous!!!!”

Nixon added: “I’m so proud of you!!! What an amazing few days. I can’t wait for your book launch party. THIS is your year…”

A fan said: “Happy birthday Charlotte you do not look 50 – have a fabulous day, many happy returns for Friday."

“I'm sure you'll be a literary success, 50! You still look 30,” noted a fourth person.

Charlotte Hawkins ( PA )

On Friday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, the show’s crew celebrated Hawkins's birthday by sharing a series of nostalgic photos from the presenter’s youth.

“Where did you get these from?!” exclaimed the stunned broadcaster as she looked at the images and footage.

Garraway then joked: “Happy Birthday, Charlotte. I still can't quite believe she's 50. I think it's a lie.”