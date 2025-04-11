Charlotte Church says miscarriage at 17 weeks taught her ‘how to grieve properly’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlotte Church has opened up about her experience of miscarriage, revealing that the tragic loss taught her how to grieve “properly”.

The singer, 39, gave birth to her daughter at 17 weeks pregnant in 2017 and has previously described the tragic loss as “uniquely painful”.

In a new interview with The Times, the star said that she was “forever changed” by the loss but found solace in nature while dealing with bereavement.

“For a long time, I travelled mainly out of necessity, always moving, but never really landing anywhere,” she told the paper.

“That changed when I lost my baby daughter in utero, in 2017. She was 17 and a half weeks old when I gave birth to her.

“It devastated me and my husband, but she turned out to be the greatest gift.

open image in gallery Church said that we often try to ‘bottle things up and soldier on’ when grieving ( Getty Images )

“She taught me how to grieve – properly, not in the way we’re conditioned to in this society, where we bottle things up and soldier on. I lost myself in nature at home in Wales, in the forest, in the garden and in my allotment space.”

The musician said that she “couldn’t stay indoors” while she was grieving and instead “spent every day outside, hands in the earth, walking, weeping, planting, singing”.

“I was for ever changed by her loss and am eternally grateful for that,” she added.

Church married fellow musician Jonathan Powell in 2017, a few months after the loss of their baby.

The couple have since welcomed a daughter, Frida, who was born in August 2020.

open image in gallery Church said that she found solace in nature while she was dealing with bereavement ( PA )

Church also has two teenage children, 17-year-old Ruby and 16-year-old Dexter, with her ex-husband, former rugby player Gavin Henson.

The “Crazy Chick” singer, who shot to fame as a classical vocalist as a teenager, recently opened up about the media circus that surrounded her when she turned 16.

“I feel my character, the narrative of who I was in the world, was taken from me, and made into something salacious, or something to be ridiculed,” she told The Observer.

The Sands national helpline provides support for anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can call 0808 164 3332 free of charge, or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The Miscarriage Association specialise in support for pre-24 week loss. You can call their helpline on 01924200799.