5 new podcasts to listen to this week

If you are looking for authentic black British storytelling or want to know about what life is like on and off the rugby pitch, have a listen to this week’s podcast picks.

1. Unicorn Girl

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: True crime

We all have that friend whose life seems perfect. They are the ones who have it all and often miss out on the hardships that life usually brings. But that perfection sn’t always all it seems, unless your name is Candace Rivera.

After a messy divorce, the mother of two, a nurse, CEO, and the founder of multimillion-dollar businesses, went from being a stay-at-home mum to travelling around the world and saving lives. But there was one problem: was it all a lie?

In a new weekly Apple Original podcast, Unicorn Girl, produced by Seven Hills, hosted and executive-produced by award-winning journalist Charlie Webster, creator of podcast Scamanda, investigates Rivera’s rise and fall, uncovering a mind-bending story where nothing is quite what it seems.

The first episode sets the scene and shares more insight into the type of person Rivera – also known on Instagram as @one_fierce_mama, where she updated her followers about every moment of her life – was online and in real life.

Webster explores why Rivera, who was born in Colorado Springs and formerly married to Patrick Lierd, was also determined to prove that she could have it all as a single mother.

Before you start to pass judgment, Unicorn Girl takes listeners on a weird and wild ride. It will have you wondering how to separate the truth from the lie.(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)2. Tinfoil Swans

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Food

The newest season of the Tinfoil Swans podcast features an array of candid, heartfelt conversations with leading voices in the culinary world.

Each episode unpacks their early influences, kitchen beginnings and the personal quirks that fuel their craft.

In this week’s episode, host Kat Kinsman – executive features editor at American culinary magazine Food & Wine – chats with Iranian-American chef, TV host, food writer, and podcaster Samin Nosrat, the author of New York Times bestselling cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat and host of a Netflix documentary series of the same name.

Nosrat opens up about the formative years and pivotal experiences that shaped her, the journey behind her bestseller, and how she reconnected with her purpose during the isolating period that followed her rise to fame.

This episode offers a layered and deeply personal portrait of Nosrat – from her curious, nerdy younger self to her yearning for connection and the internal drivers that keep her going – that extend far beyond her viral recipes.

Whether you’re curious about the woman behind Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, want to know more about her new book, Good Things, or are simply in search of a culinary podcast that delves into the psychology, vulnerability, and humanity of top chefs, Tinfoil Swans is for you.

(By Camilla Foster)

3. The Offload with Tommy and Donncha

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Sports

Have you ever wanted to hear more about what life is like on and off the pitch for Irish Rugby legends Tommy Bowe and Donncha O’Callaghan?

Well, each week the pair blend their fresh, funny and unfiltered insight with sharp analysis and the kind of camaraderie only teammates can share in The Offload with Tommy and Donncha.

The podcast series – which launched in October 2024 and has now joined Acast – is a judgment-free space where the hosts can explore everything from their honest takes on current rugby news to the most hilarious memories they made whilst they played rugby together.

In the latest regular episode, the pair are joined by Irish rugby union players Stacey Flood and Dannah O’Brien, and discuss the recent British tennis player Emma Raducanu’s controversy, the rugby championships and more.

But in the most recent instalment of their bonus episodes, The Dressing Room, where they bring listeners the behind-the-scenes chaos, the pair discuss their best holiday stories.

The Offload with Tommy and Donncha is a fresh, funny and unfiltered podcast that even non-rugby fans will enjoy.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Jacqueline Wilson Raised Us

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Arts and books

Jacqueline Wilson Raised Us is a weekly podcast series, made in collaboration with Penguin Books and Cosmopolitan UK.

Hosted by Cosmopolitan UK’s senior entertainment and lifestyle writer, Lydia Venn, it’s certain to take listeners on a nostalgic journey with the English novelist and special guests.

In the second episode – the first one featured Dani Harmer, also known as our on-screen Tracy Beaker – Venn and Wilson are joined by content creator, author, and vlogger Louise Pentland.

Pentland first explains why Wilson is her favourite author, insights about writing her own children’s book, Adventures in Lylaland, and the genesis of her career.

Wilson and Pentland also talk about meeting on a cruise ship and why Wilson is not thinking of retiring anytime soon.

It was insightful hearing their takes on childhood, parenting, grief, and breaking cycles, as well as Pentland sharing her love of Wilson’s book The Suitcase Kid.

If Wilson was your literary fairy godmother, then Jacqueline Wilson Raised Us will be your new favourite listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. Do Not Disturb

Streaming platform: Audible

Genre: Sex and relationships

Do Not Disturb is a new, unfiltered Audible Original audio comedy drama series, created by British actor and writer Sherise Blackman.

Blackman, who has screen credits on TV hits, including Line of Duty and Bridgerton, wrote her audio debut to “put female desire front and centre” and dive headfirst into the chaos, comedy, and emotional messiness of modern relationships.

Part one, titled Assume the Position, introduces three bold, black, 30-somethings from south London: Sade, played by British comedian Judi Love – who makes her audio drama acting debut – Saffron, played by Blackman; and Raquel, played by English actress Saffron Coomber, who are on the quest to find good sex, until various obstacles put this on hold.

Sade comes up against a health issue, Saffron thinks she’s finally found her dream man, but her toxic ex Devon isn’t letting go that easily, and lovestruck hippy Raquel can’t seem to figure out how to tell her stepmum that she’s gay.

The story is brought to life with an impressive supporting cast of black British acting talent, including British comedian Richard Blackwood, British TV personality Zeze Millz, British actor David Ajala, British musician and actor Shiloh Coke, and British-Nigerian actor Martins Imhangbe.

If you are looking for an authentic black British story that’s bold, messy, and deliciously unfiltered, then give Do Not Disturb a go.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)