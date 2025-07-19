Charli XCX marries The 1975’s George Daniel in intimate London ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

She “Loves It:” Charli XCX and George Daniel have tied the knot.

The singer-songwriter married the drummer of The 1975 in a ceremony July 19 at London’s Hackney Town Hall.

Charli’s parents and Daniel’s bandmates were reportedly in attendance, with the notable exception of The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Photos of the couple show Daniel, 35, in a simple suit while Charli, 32, opted for an off-the-shoulder midi dress and tulle veil. She wore her dark locks down in loose waves and sported pointed-toe heels. At one point, the British singer-songwriter was also spotted in her signature chunky black sunglasses.

Charli, born Charlotte Aitchison, shared the news of her engagement to Daniel in 2023. She first shared on her private Instagram and then made the news public.

Charli XCX and George Daniel are married ( Getty )

At the time, the “Speed Drive” singer shared film photos of her and the drummer embracing, with Charli notably wearing a ring on her left ring finger. She captioned the photo carousel: “Charli XCX and George Daniel f***ing for life!!!”

In the second post of the album, Charli included a photo of two tea cups and an engagement ring nestled in a black box. The singer exclusively revealed the engagement ring to her fans via her private Instagram account, @360_brats, before publicly announcing the happy news on her public page.

In the comment section, celebrities and fans alike congratulated the newly engaged couple, including Healy, who wrote: “I cry.” Fellow British pop star Dua Lipa commented: “Congratulations lovebirds!!!!!”

Sparks reportedly first flew between the two while they worked together on the single “Spinning” in 2021. The one-off track was a collaboration between Charli, The 1975, and Filipino singer No Rome, who co-produced the single alongside Healy and Daniel.

Although it’s unclear when their connection went from platonic to romantic, the “Boom Clap” singer made their relationship official in May 2022 with an Instagram photo carousel of the pair vacationing together.

The creative duo have frequently collaborated since going public, with Daniel producing multiple tracks on the hyperpop trailblazer’s 2022 album Crash. The pair also teamed up for the soundtrack of A24’s horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies with the song “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)” and released a remix of Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island” in early 2023. On the singer’s recent song “In the City” with Sam Smith, Daniel was credited as one of the co-producers and songwriters.

Both have gushed about each other in interviews, noting that they have inspired and changed each other for the better. In an interview with The Sun, Charli revealed the positive ways in which the drummer has impacted her creative process.

“Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work,” she explained to the outlet. “It’s really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process. I used to be very: ‘Quick, quick, quick, album a month, let’s go.’ Now I’m like: ‘Oh, maybe it’s cool to take some time and live in the music that you create.’ My process is definitely evolving.”