Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Charles Dance has said that becoming a sex symbol in the Eighties put a strain on his former relationship.

The actor, who can currently be seen alongside Eddie Redmayne inThe Day of the Jackal on Sky Atlantic, was married to sculptor Joanna Haythorn for more than three decades from 1970 to 2004.

They had two children together, Rebecca and Oliver, but their marriage hit difficulties after Dance starred in ITV drama The Jewel in the Crown in 1984.

In the show, about the final days of the British Raj in India during and after World War II, Dance played a strapping young sergeant called Guy Perron, a role that turned him into a bit of a heartthrob.

“I was the thinking woman’s crumpet,” the actor, 78, told The Times in a new interview. “It was ridiculous.”

Dance was unfaithful to Haythorn, who died around 10 years ago. “We divorced after 32 years but after the first 18 months, which were not great, thankfully we ended up the best of friends,” he said.

“But all that attention, yes, it did go to my head a bit… and it must have been very difficult for Jo. Difficult for anybody in the public eye because they then get attention as well, you know? The kids get scrutinised, the wife gets looked at. That’s not what they bargained for.”

open image in gallery Dance in ‘The Jewel in the Crown' ( ITV )

On whether it was hard for him, he added: “Well, it’s a learning curve. I don’t want to pass the buck but I wasn’t terribly well advised at the time. I was advised, ‘You’ve to do an interview for this, an interview for this.’ Bloody Hello! magazine, even. Please.”

He said his marriage “wasn’t a failure”, but he regrets “that it didn’t last longer than it did”.

open image in gallery Charles Dance ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dance is now in a relationship with Alessandra Masi, an Italian production manager and former actor who is 22 years his junior. They met in Italy in 2018 while making a film.

The Game of Thrones star also has a second daughter, Rose, born in 2012, from a four-year relationship with the artist Eleanor Boorman.

He can next be seen as Michelangelo in Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty, a docudrama that begins on BBC Two on 2 December.