Chaka Khan to headline Pride in London 2025 as full line-up announced

The full line-up for Pride in London 2025 has been announced with Chaka Khan, Eurovision 2025 winner JJ, fellow contestant Miriana Conte and Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star La Voix set to perform.

Held annually, the capital’s flagship event championing the LGBT+ community draws over 1.7 million attendees every year and is considered one of the largest Pride celebrations in the country.

It will mark 53 years of Pride events in the capital and will feature performances from over 100 artists across six areas, including Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Golden Square, Soho Square, Dean Street, as well as a Family Stage based in Victoria Embankment.

Scheduled to begin at 12pm on Saturday, 6 July, the parade will start at Hyde Park Corner, through Piccadilly Circus, Haymarket, along Cockspur to Trafalgar Square, ending at Whitehall Place at 6pm. Attendees are able to watch the celebration from any of the designated public spaces along the route. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will lead the march as per tradition.

Over 33,000 participants, including more than 500 groups such as LGBT+ community organisations, businesses, and partners, are expected to contribute to the occasion.

Among artists included in the lineup are the “I’m Every Woman” and “Ain’t Nobody” singer, who will headline at the largest stage on Trafalgar Square, alongside Queenz, Grammy nominee Durand Bernarr, JJ, La Voix, Miriana Conte and Jay Jay Revlon. The event will be hosted by Will Njobvu and Asifa Lahore, as well as by guest hosts including Frankie Grande, Titanique’s Lauren Drew, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell.

The Leicester Square stage will feature DJ Kaylee Golding, girli, Miriana Conte, DJ Mabel, Redrum, Butch, Please! and more. It will be hosted by returning host Char Bailey and Sade Giliberti, with speeches by Megan Jayne Crabbe, Fia Tarrant, Soraya Vivian and Queer Edge.

Sadiq Khan at last year’s event held in London ( Getty )

Amaria BB, Keanan, Vanity Milan, Carter The Bandit, Mark-Ashley Dupé (DJ), Nile, The Cocoa Butter Club, Reptile B, Lexxicon will star on the World Stage at the Golden Square, while Pride in London’s Cabaret stage will be held in the Dean Street area. Hosted by Crip Ladywood and Sam Buttery, performers include Ghetto Fabulous, Lucky Roy Singh Presents the Queer Asian Takeover, Dean McCullough’s Pop Machine, La Voix, John Cameron Mitchell, Coco Deville among others.

Soho Square’s stage will spotlight trans excellence, with a carefully curated lineup of trans artists and supporters. Curated by Mzz Kimberley, they include Telisa, Geri Love, Tobre, trans fashion by Ms A London Bok, Brandy X Presents Temptation, Kit Green, Ebony Rose Dark, The Others, The DIVAs with Alexa Vox, Alexis Gregory with Jane Stevenson, Emmerdale’s Ash Palmisciano, and The Divine and Andrea Di Giovanni.

The Family Stage, set in the Family and Youth Area in Victoria Embankment Gardens, will offer a space for LGBT+ families in the community and will host a range of performances and activities for all ages.

A parade map can be downloaded here and full details found here.