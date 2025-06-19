5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When podcasts double up as a cultural archive, it’s always worth the listen.

1. Rebel Radio: Gaps In The Dial

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Music

Rebel Radio: Gaps In The Dial is a six-part podcast series about the evolution of pirate radio and its pioneers.

It’s hosted by DJ, audio producer and presenter Tayo Popoola, and was commissioned by the Barbican as part of its Rebel Radio series, which is an exploration and celebration of pirate radio in London.

Even though the podcast doesn’t set out to be a dedicated guide, it does a great job at addressing some of the major moments in the history of pirate radio.

During the series, the UK that emerged after the Conservatives came to power in 1979 is gradually revealed. And various sub-cultures, communities and enterprises that pirate radio birthed are also explored.

In the first episode, Popoola, who grew up “glued to the radio”, talks about discovering a pirate radio station he fell in love with called Invicta. You could usually find it on a Sunday, if you had your aerial pointed in the right direction, on 92.4 FM.

It was known for being the “Soul over London” and operated from December 1970 to July 1984, with a focus on soul, funk, and jazz-funk music.

Rebel Radio: Gaps In The Dial is a well-researched cultural archive, that takes listeners back to where rebellion birthed pirate radio stations. It’s a refreshing and nostalgic listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Silly Little Girls Club

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life

Hosted by entrepreneur and award-winning salon owner Samantha Cusick, Silly Little Girls Club is described as a middle finger to the patriarchy – and to the landlord who once dismissed Cusick as a ‘silly little girl’.

Now in its second season, the podcast spotlights the stories, struggles and successes of women at the cutting-edge of their field: from a Spice Girl to a neuroscientist, a high-flying solicitor to a renowned beauty editor.

This week’s guest is former Made in Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue, CEO of Rosie Fortescue Jewellery and co-founder of luxury bag-insert brand bag-d, which she runs with her twin sister Lily.

Fortescue and Cusick discuss their experiences on Goldman Sachs’ Small Businesses programme, breaking the cycle of ‘doomscrolling’, and how Fortescue and her sister still WhatsApp each other to celebrate every order placed.

Listeners are given a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the former reality TV star combined her love of jewellery with drive and determination to build a brand that has even attracted the attention of stars like Lindsay Lohan.

Fortescue joins a long line of women inducted into the Silly Little Girls Club to share their stories, empowering women to overcome self-doubt, break down barriers, and smash stereotypes.

(By Izzie Addison)

3. CEO Dancers: Off Stage

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life and entertainment

The CEO Dancers met when they were teenagers and gained fame in their Twenties, after they auditioned and reached the semi-final on series 7 of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Now that the London-based trio of dancers and choreographers – who toured with several artists including Davido, Drake and Rihanna – are in their 30s they have reunited eight years later to talk about what friendship looks like as busy mothers, entrepreneurs and partners.

But before Soliat Bada, Ezinne Asinugo and Nqobilé Ntshangase get into those topics on their new podcast CEO Dancers: Off Stage, they clear the air and talk about why they stopped dancing together.

And in the fourth episode, Bada finally shares why she didn’t want the group to break up, and why she often found herself being the peacemaker.

Bada goes on to talk about the difficulties of being in a trio, including people feeling left out, and how being called a “liar” by one of the other members impacted her.

Having hard conversations with friends is never easy, especially once the mic and cameras have been turned on. But the dance trio has made a commitment to fight for their culture, legacy and sisterhood – so why not join them on their journey of truth and reconciliation?

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Let’s Talk… Neurodivergent KidsStreaming platform: All streaming platformsGenre: Family and education

Following the success of Let’s Talk Fertility, Izzy Judd – wife of McFly’s Harry Judd – opens up about how families can understand and support neurodivergent kids.

Each week, Judd chats to experts, passionate advocates and fellow parents who share real stories and advice. This week, she talks to Sophie David, an early years specialist known for her advice on Instagram, and discusses the problem with the traditional education system.

“Having a neurodivergent child just has an ability to make you stop and think,” says Judd.

David speaks for the first time about navigating a neurodivergent diagnosis for her eldest child, how she first recognised when he needed extra help and how they are managing his intense anxiety.

“More children than ever are struggling with anxiety,” says David, “this is the pandemic that no one is talking about.”

Judd and David explore masking in neurodivergent children, navigating homework and stress, labelling emotions and promoting playful learning to reduce anxiety. It’s a great listen, offering solid tips that make you feel less alone and more confident with everyday parenting.

(By Lara Owen)

Spotlight on…

5. Angie Martinez IRL

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life and entertainment

Angie Martinez IRL, the podcast series hosted by the renowned media personality, continues to deliver raw, reflective conversations each week with cultural trailblazers.

This week, Martinez shares the table with the gospel icon Kirk Franklin. The two dive into faith, fame, and family in an open and free-flowing discussion.

Franklin, who’s been on the road since he was five, opens up about his evolving relationship with God, the emotional toll of childhood trauma, and his mission to make gospel accessible to the masses.

Franklin reflects on what he wants his legacy to be and how he believes that prayer should be a constant and natural conversation.

The pair clearly get along well, with Franklin calling Martinez “culture personified”. And, with near-tear moments and quiet reflections, Franklin’s appearance exemplifies what IRL does best: revealing the humanity behind stars.

Whether you’re already a fan of Franklin or not, it’s a listen that’s brimming with authenticity and somehow straddles the difficult divide between being intimate and universal.

(By Katharina Schulenburg)