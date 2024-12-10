4 sustainable investments you should be considering for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As far as projects go, building a sustainable home and reducing your carbon footprint is something many homeowners are considering – after all, creating a greener environment makes for a brighter future.

The only obstacle, depending on your budget, is the expense. “With the current cost of living, what investments to make may not be top of mind,” observes Simon Bones, founder and CEO of Genous, one of the UK’s premier retrofit firms who specialise in improving the energy and efficiency of existing buildings.

“But those with some investable cash may be thinking about what they can do to generate good returns – and save energy costs while also doing some good for the environment,” notes Bones.

Moreover, sustainable investing doesn’t need to mean sacrificing returns. As he points out, investing in your home’s sustainability can for most, save money and reduce emissions. “And make your home more comfortable, too.”

To put you on the front foot, Bones shares his top four recommendations…

1. Upgrade your home’s insulation

The best place to start on reducing your energy usage is to use less of it, underlines Bones. “Improved insulation can reduce bills, slow the speed at which your home cools, and make some of the other investments below easier.

“If you have cavity walls, this is normally the best place to start as the returns tend to be highest, though it needs a specialist to do the work.”

Loft insulation is also a great idea, says Bones, particularly if you have 75mm of insulation or less. “And can be done for you, or you can do it yourself – though ventilation requirements mean getting an expert is best, unless you know what you’re doing,” he highlights.

“A typical house loft top-up might cost £1,500, and cavity wall insulation closer to £2,000, and both can be done with little disruption…. these are some of the cheaper upgrades you can do to your home, but can make significant savings on your fuel bills.”

Bones continues: “It’s also possible to receive government help with the cost of insulating your home, depending on your age and whether you’re receiving certain benefits.”

Sites such as Entitled To will be able to flag if you can access any grants.

2. Install solar panels

“Solar panels – for electricity, not solar thermal – are much cheaper now than they used to be,” says Bones. “And allow you to generate your own green electricity.”

What’s more, provided you get an MCS installation, your energy supplier should also pay you for the electricity you don’t use, notes Bones. “If you don’t live in a conservation area and aren’t listed, you don’t normally need planning permission – though you should check.”

And if you ever have scaffolding up for your roof, he says it’s a great time to get panels as the scaffolding cost is often a material part of the bill.

“Solar installation costs start from around £5,000 and go up depending on how many panels you install, and if you want a battery – which doesn’t tend to be necessary but can suit some people.”

3. Consider zonal heating controls

In larger properties in particular, you may be heating rooms you don’t need, or at times you don’t need to…

“Many homes now have thermostatic radiator valves, which are good, but the next step up is to consider automated or ‘smart’ zonal controls, where the radiators adjust upon demand,” says Bones.

Take care if you’re going for a heat pump, though, as the controls can be slightly different. “These can also be controlled by smart home devices, meaning you can turn rooms on and off as needed without being in your property.

“A real win when the weather suddenly changes and you can turn things off, rather than waiting until you’re home to lower the thermostat.”

4. Go for a heat pump

“Heat pumps slash your emissions and can reduce your bills, depending on what model you put in and what your current heating system is,” advises Bones.

“Again, always get qualified advice, but especially if you heat your home with direct electric or LPG, the savings could be considerable – you can even save against oil or mains gas if you do it right.

“There’s now a £7,500 subsidy available if you’re upgrading a non-green heating system, so there’s never been a better time to turn your back on fossil fuels and count the savings,” urges Bones.

Where possible, he says the real key is to combine a couple of updates together. “This will help deliver the largest return on your initial investment – and help to really lower your carbon emissions.”