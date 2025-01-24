Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lily Allen has discussed her surprise after rapper Central Cee contacted her out of the blue with a potentially flirty message.

Playing a game with her Miss Me? podcast co-host Miquita Oliver, Allen were asked by Grazia magazine who of the pair were more likely to have a celebrity “slide into their DMs”. The colloquial term is used to describe a person smoothly messaging another on social media unexpectedly, often with the intention of chatting them up.

Oliver instantly said “It’s Lily”, who agreed, saying: “It happens all the time.”

She then revealed it was British “Doja” rapper Central Cee who had messaged her, simply asking: “Where you at?”

Allen laughed and continued: “I said, ‘I’m in the departures lounge at Heathrow Airport. Next time, sorry!’”

Oliver asked: “What do you think he was looking for? Companionship?” to which Allen jokingly replied, “P****i obviously”.

Some have speculated that the musician was in fact reaching out for other reasons – to start a conversation about collaborating on new music together or to ask for permission to use a sample of one of Allen’s songs.

Central Cee, 26, who released his long-awaited debut album Can’t Rush Greatness this week, reportedly became single last year, having been in a two-year relationship with TikTok star Madeline Argy. The rapper was rumoured to be romantically linked to American “Munch” rapper Ice Spice after they were spotted shopping together. Some have also speculated that the sighting was a publicity stunt, after the pair released a song together, titled “Did It First”.

Allen’s comments about receiving celebrity messages come amid speculation that she has separated from her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour. She married Harbour in 2019, a year after meeting on Raya, an exclusive dating app popular among celebrities.

In an episode of Miss Me? released earlier this month, Allen revealed that she had been going through a “tough period” of anxiety attacks and had felt like she was “spiralling”. She told listeners later in the episode that she was taking a short break from the podcast.

“I know I’ve been talking about it for months but I’ve been spiralling and spiralling. It’s got out of control,” the singer said. “I’m finding it hard to be interested in anything. I’m really not in a good place.”

open image in gallery Lily Allen revealed that she received a surprise message from rapper Central Cee ( Getty Images )

“I came to the Miss Me? Christmas lunch and had a panic attack and had to go home and I went to see something at the theatre the other night with my friends and I had to leave at half time,” she added.

open image in gallery Allen pictured in 2024 ( Getty Images for Mission 44 )

In an episode of Miss Me? late last year, Allen was filmed without her wedding ring as she spoke about spending Christmas “alone”. The Independent has contacted Allen’s representatives for comment.