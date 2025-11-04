Celebrate festive flavours with gifts and feasts

Whether you’re sipping, snacking or evening-out-ing, these festive ideas make every gift or gathering a little more memorable this Christmas.

Book the best place to party in London this festive season

( BatandBall )

Looking for an exciting destination to host your Christmas party this year?

Located in the heart of Covent Garden, Bat & Ball is the ideal spot for intimate festive gatherings or a full-blown venue takeover this December. A far cry from your usual room-for-hire, this buzzing, playful bar can host up to 450 people and has rooms for karaoke, ping pong, shuffleboard and darts, plus — there’s always a live sports game on the big screens.

This festive season, you can choose between the £45 per person Treat Yo Elf package or instead opt for Santa’s Big Night Out at £65 per person — featuring chicken strips, mushroom croquettes, pigs in blankets, pizzas, cinnamon dough balls and many more delicious nibbles to enjoy, as well as four bottles of beer or one bottle of wine per person.

With a resident DJ and a fully stocked bar, this is sure to be a festive celebration to remember. Book your Christmas party or festive night out today and visit thebatandball.com or call 020 7100 2500.

Savour the season with gourmet Scottish treats

( Baxters of Scotland )

Celebrate the joy of Christmas with a hamper that captures the flavours of the season.

Baxters brings together a beautifully curated range of hampers and gift boxes filled with artisanal treats and time-honoured favourites. Each selection combines sweet and savoury indulgence, from rich soups and tangy chutneys to buttery shortbread and chocolates, all rooted in Scotland’s proud food heritage.

The Christmas Cracker Hamper is ideal for smaller gatherings, with 10 delicious items for both sweet and savoury tastes. For a showstopping gift, the Christmas Extravagance Hamper offers 22 premium products, including champagne, preserves and festive accompaniments — everything you could need for a celebratory spread.

Thoughtfully presented and made to be shared, these hampers make gifting effortless and full of heart. With prices from £40 to £190, there’s something for every taste and occasion.

Raise a glass to 130 years of brewing tradition

( Budweiser Budvar Original )

This Christmas, celebrate craftsmanship and heritage with a beer that tells a story.

Brewed in the Czech town of České Budějovice for over 130 years, Budweiser Budvar Original is made by a brewery that remains proudly owned by the Czech people. It continues to be crafted the same way it always has been, with no changes to its original recipe.

Each batch is brewed using the finest Saaz hops, Moravian malt and soft artesian water, then matured patiently in cellars to achieve its signature balance and crisp, rounded flavour. Protected by its official Geographic Indicator status, it stands among the world’s truly authentic lagers rooted in place, tradition and pride.

Whether poured from a bottle or enjoyed fresh from the tap, it’s the taste of genuine Czech brewing heritage.

Celebrate the season with good wine made simple

( Good Wines )

Good Wines understands what it means to enjoy wine, swapping the old rules for something fresher and more fun.

Its premium bottles are certified organic, vegan-friendly and low-intervention, each bottle is designed for modern drinkers who care about taste, quality and style in equal measure. Start with the Keep It Simple Bundle, a trio that covers all bases:

PROST, a natural sparkling wine with all the vibes of Champagne; RIZZLING, a crisp, modern twist on classic Riesling; and LEFT ON RED, a juicy 100% St Laurent red perfect for easy evenings and hearty festive fare. Or, go for the Sparkling Baby Bundle, containing PROST as well as ARRIBA, a bright orange wine, and the inventive Session Fizz, a sparkling wine naturally fermented in the can for light, zesty refreshment.

Gift-ready and full of flavour, these bundles make festive sipping refreshingly simple.

Enjoy cafe-style chai at home

( Mai Chai )

Experience café culture on the go or at home with Mai Chai’s range of ready-to-drink chai and matcha canned drinks.

Made with natural ingredients, hand-sourced teas and spices and no additives, these chilled drinks bring barista-style favourites to your fridge. The Mai Chai Latte is a smooth blend of Indonesian black tea, aromatic spices and creamy oat milk that captures the essence of chai, perfectly balanced and lightly sweetened.

For matcha-lovers, Mai Matcha combines ceremonial-grade Japanese matcha with oat milk for an energising, velvety pick-me-up. And for something a little different, Mai Magic Chai adds a sparkling twist, infused with cherry, ginseng, L-Theanine and natural caffeine.

All vegan, gluten-free, recyclable and naturally functional, Mai Chai makes mindful indulgence deliciously easy. Shop the range at maichai.com and get 25% off with code MAICHAI25 until 1 January 2026.

Grow something from scratch this Christmas

( Smart Mushrooms )

Looking for a gift that’s hands-on, sustainable and a little bit different?

Smart Mushrooms’ Grow Kits let anyone cultivate gourmet mushrooms right at home, no green fingers required. Founded by entrepreneur Sam Gardner at just 16, the brand has since helped over 47,000 people across the UK grow their own fresh and edible fungi with ease.

Each compact kit arrives ready to sprout, producing beautiful clusters of mushrooms in around 14 days. Choose from blue, pink or gold oyster mushrooms. Simply open, spray with water and watch nature do its thing, with up to three harvests per kit. Sustainably grown on recycled materials and packaged with care, Smart Mushrooms’ products turns curiosity into a feast.

Enjoy 3 for 2 on all kits at smartmushrooms.com until 18 December 2025.

Source a festive bottle from down under

( STARWARD )

Looking for a left of centre whisky to gift? From the award-winning Starward Distillery in Melbourne, Australia, comes Left Field; an approachable and versatile single malt whisky fully matured in Australian red wine barrels.

As rich as it is complex, the whisky presents notes of tropical fruits, red apples and a hint of summer berries. French oak maturation imparts flavours of toasted oak and cinnamon on the palate, along with stone fruits and vanilla. It’s best enjoyed neat or on the rocks to showcase its complexity and richness, or in a (new) old fashioned.

Whether for you or a loved one, this bottle will be one to remember this Christmas. Available at leading whisky retailers and select Waitrose stores nationwide.

Gift your favourite foodie an ethical present

( Vegsoc )

This festive season, treat the food-lover in your life to something delicious and meaningful.

The Vegetarian Society is the UK’s leading voice for the vegetarian and vegan movement and offers a range of ways to show your loved ones how much you care through food this Christmas. Its festive treat boxes are filled with goodies to showcase the joy of eating veggie snacks, which makes a great pre-Christmas gift.

Alternatively, opt for something different this year and gift them a COOK! voucher, so they can master a new recipe and technique in a friendly, hands-on class. And for those who have just become vegetarian or vegan, you can purchase a Vegetarian Society membership, which brings with it a year of creative recipes, ethical food tips and community spirit.

Protect your festive food with a life-proof container

( Elephantbox )

Christmas usually brings with it a lot of leftover food, which often means there’s a huge amount of waste.

This festive season, prioritise protecting your food and save yourself from buying loads of plastic containers with Elephant Box. Made from stainless steel, each Elephant Box product is reusable, durable and is guaranteed to last the test of time.

From stainless steel tumblers and reusable coffee cups to leakproof lunch boxes and washing up bowls, the brand has a huge range of products that won’t stain or retain odours. For those looking to reduce their waste, or perhaps you’re someone who brings lunch into work every day, Elephant Box is sure to be your kitchen buddy for years to come.

Plus, the food containers are ideal for storing meals in the fridge and freezer and are also oven safe. Discover the brand today by visiting elephantbox.co.uk.

Partner your business with an incredible wine brand this Christmas

( AA Wines )

From Rioja to Ribera del Duero, AA Wines brings Spain’s finest vineyards to British shores and is one of the top Spanish wine, beer, and spirit importers in the UK.

Delivered with expertise, passion and reliability, AA Wines has been supplying top restaurants, hotels and retailers worldwide for years and is now seeking a forward-thinking restaurant to partner with this Christmas. From tailored wine lists and product training to promotional support and quality assurance, AA Wines is the perfect supplier for your restaurant.

Join the AA Wines Trade Network today and enjoy 15% off AA Wines’ trade prices using code FESTIVE15. Offer ends 31 December 2025. Visit aawines.co.uk or call 01483 274666.

Book a festive feast with a twist

( Bills )

Make this Christmas one to remember at Bill’s, where great food meets festive fun.

From 11 November to 30 December, you can enjoy a three-course Christmas Set Menu from £35.95, packed with seasonal favourites and a side of mischief. When you dine from the set menu, your table joins in the merriment with Elf Workshop Bingo and The Great Elf Escape, two cheerful games designed to spark laughter and a little friendly competition.

Prizes range from bottles of prosecco to an incredible £2,000 Airbnb voucher, making every meal even more exciting. Prefer to go à la carte?

Dive into Bill’s festive specials, including the indulgent P.I.B Double Dunker Burger, elegant sea bass with prosecco hollandaise or the charming Bill’s Christmas Flowerpot, a characterful chocolate dessert. Get your-elf booked in at bills-website.co.uk.

Treat yourself to a truly surprising meal out

( Menu-Gordon-Jones )

In a corner of Bath, Menu Gordon Jones flips fine dining on its head. The catch of the day? Spontaneity.

Diners aren’t shown the tasting menu at all until the end of their meal, leaving each bold, imaginative dish to arrive as a complete surprise. Chef-owner Gordon Jones curates a daily changing line-up using seasonal British produce, Indian spices, Asian influences and a fearless sense of fun.

Every plate is a new story, served with natural wine pairings and an infectious passion for flavour. Expect rare-breed meats from small producers, wild fish and a level of culinary invention you’ll be thinking about for weeks. Dinner reservations are popular, but this unique experience can be enjoyed at lunch time, too, for a spot of midday spontaneity.

Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just craving something different, this is food that delights in the unexpected.

