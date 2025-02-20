Racegoer shocks students as she reveals famous comedian is her mother

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A clip of a racegoer has gone viral on TikTok after she revealed her mother to be a much-loved British comedian.

The video, shared by the student events company INVADES, showed the channel’s presenter interviewing attendees and asking them: “Who is your most famous contact.”

With a grin, the girl replied: “My mum,” before reciting the catchphrase that made her mother famous: “Am I bovvered? I'm not bovvered, but you are.”

The line was famously coined by Catherine Tate while playing her surly schoolgirl character Lauren Cooper, who featured on her self-titled sketch series from 2004 to 2007.

Her daughter Erin Clark, 22, then picked up her phone to FaceTime her mum, who was in Los Angeles when she answered the video call.

“She's in LA right now living the life,” Clark said, before Tate replied: “How are you? I can't believe you. I'm on the freeway.”

The 22-year-old quickly wrapped up the call, saying: “Alright, thanks for showing up, Mum. Love you.”

Fans were quick to show their appreciation for Tate in the video’s comments. “That's a flex, her Mum's a legend,” one person wrote. Meanwhile, another follower added: “Catherine Tate as your mum… that cannot be beaten.”

Tate launched her US career playing Nellie Bertram in the American version of The Office in 2011. She’s currently starring as Katja Vanderhoff in the Fox sitcom Going Dutch, which premiered last month.

The series stars American comedian Denis Leary (Rescue Me) as an obnoxious US Army Colonel who is punished by being decamped to the least important army base in the world, in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Tate’s character Katja is a smart Dutch woman with a PhD in intersectional feminism, who is both head of the city’s Chamber of Commerce and a brothel owner.

Catherine Tate as her character Lauren Cooper, who is known for her grammatically incorrect catchphrase: ‘I ain't bovvered' ( BBC )

Back in 2022, Tate claimed cancel culture was waging a war on comedy: “Things can be, and often are, willfully misconstrued,” she told the BBC.

“I don't think there should be a war on jokes, I don't think there should be a war on comedy - I don't think should be a war on culture.

“But most people know the guidelines between common sense and the hypersensitivity that can surround a lot of debate at the moment.

“It's everyone's turn at some point to have the mickey taken out of them, and that's OK.”