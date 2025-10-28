Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Caroline Flack’s mother Christine has said she wants to “set the record straight” about the events that led to her daughter’s death in an upcoming documentary.

The former Love Island presenter died in February 2020 after taking her own life. Caroline had been due to stand trial over allegations she had assaulted her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

“By the time I arrived, the police were there and Caroline was lying on the floor,” Christine said of the day her daughter died. “They wouldn’t let me touch her. I’ll never forget that.”

Some two months prior, Caroline had been arrested and charged with assaulting her partner after she discovered text messages while he was sleeping that allegedly indicated he was cheating on her.

She later told police: “I had his phone in one hand and mine in the other. I whacked him round the head. There was no excuse for it. I was just upset. I admit I did it. He was cheating on me.”

“I hope this programme can set the record straight. I wish I’d done it before Caroline died,” Christine told The Guardian ahead of the release of the new documentary.

“At the time, though, in the middle of it, we were being told to stay silent, that it would all be OK and the charges would be dropped. Caroline was telling me, ‘Mum, don’t say anything.’”

An initial CPS document judged that prosecuting wasn’t in the public interest because there was no history of domestic violence and Caroline had no previous convictions.

It outlined that Caroline admitted the assault and Burton didn’t support a prosecution. A detective inspector on duty later challenged the CPS decision, saying there had been no clear admission of guilt.

Caroline Flack's mother Christine plans to 'set the record straight' about her daughter's death in new documentary ( Samaritans / Getty )

Caroline was charged with assault by beating. She stepped down from her job as the host of Love Island and couldn’t return to her home and it was so besieged by the press. She died nine weeks later.

Christine made clear she doesn’t want the documentary to minimise the harm caused by domestic violence.

“I know people who have been frightened to go home, who have been through horrendous times, trapped in controlling, abusive relationships and nothing has been done to help,” she said.

“I have family members who have experienced it. But this wasn’t that.”

Following Caroline’s death, the CPS defended the process by which it decides to charge people with an offence after the star’s management called the case a “show trial”.

A probe into the handling of allegations against the presenter before her tragic death found this August that the Metropolitan Police’s action was “reasonable and proportionate”.

Asked if she worries about putting Caroline’s name back in the public eye, Christine said: “I always say that no one can do anything worse to me now. Nothing worse can happen than Caroline dying.”

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth is on Disney+ from 10 November