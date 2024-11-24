Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christmas is just a month away and one festive celebration in London is set to attract a whole host of celebrity attendees getting in the spirit.

Richard E. Grant, former QI host Stephen Fry, and Rogue Agent star Gemma Arterton will all be among the A-listers attending The Fayre of St James’ charity Christmas concert on Tuesday, 26 November.

The event will take place in the beautiful enclaves of St James’s Church in Piccadilly, London and is set to be an evening of carols and star-studded performances, with each celebrity giving a festive reading.

Often referred to as “the charity concert of the year” The Fayre of St James’s 2024 lineup will include a headline performance from Grammy Award-winning rapper Eve, who is known for her hip hop hits “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”, “Who’s That Girl” and “Tambourine”.

There will also be performances from Brit award winner Emeli Sandé, known for her 2012 ballad “Read All About It”, and English-Italian singer Jack Savoretti.

The concert also makes way for rising star performers with Sienna Spiro, who went viral with her track “Maybe” on TikTok this autumn, also giving a festive performance for the good cause.

The Fayre of St James’s has become one of London’s most sought-after carol concerts, with tickets selling out weeks before the event.

open image in gallery Stephen Fry reading at The Fayre of St. James’s in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere on the lineup, award-winning Scottish soprano Katy Thomson and baritone Harry Thatcher will perform, with readings from Danish actor Clara Rugaard and Emmy winner Dougray Scott.

In 2023, The Fayre of St James’s carol concert raised over £350,000 for the Quintessentially Foundation, with ambitions to raise an even larger amount with this year’s concert.

Proceeds are given to the charity’s flagship initiative, The Firefly Project, which incubates smaller charities that support young people affected by poverty in the capital.

open image in gallery Emeli Sande is among those set to perform at the star studded service this year ( John Phillips/Getty Images for G )

Last year, the Foundation improved the lives of more than 10,500 young Londoners through its charity partners and provided over £285k in grants, tailored support plans, and high-quality training.

Sir Ben Elliot, Founding Trustee of Quintessentially Foundation said: “We work to amplify the causes of our charity partners, transforming them from the inside out.

“Our unique approach combines unrestricted funding with tailored organisational support and introductions to our network. Please join us on this mission.”

open image in gallery Grammy winner Eve will headline the charity carol concert ( AFP via Getty Images )

He continued: “Our work is 100% donor-funded, so I implore you to give as generously as you possibly can to help those who are less fortunate than us this Christmas.

“Together, we can help these charities grow and continue their urgent and important work in restoring hope, health, wellbeing, and happiness to the children, young people, and families in London facing the most disadvantages.”

The last remaining tickets for this year’s Fayre of St James’s are available here.