5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you are looking for some inspiration, this week’s podcast picks are a great place to start.

1. She’s Lost Control!

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Careers and wellbeing

She’s Lost Control is an engaging new podcast that shines a much-needed spotlight on bold, brilliant women carving out creative careers on their own terms.

Hosted by Camila Holden-Ayala – a PR, events, and production expert who was named as one of PR Week UK’s 30 Under 30 2024 cohort – the series kicks off with an interview with influencer marketing and PR specialist Ellisha Clapham, founder of boutique agency E.S Collective.

In this candid episode, Clapham reflects on her journey from studying fashion journalism to landing her first PR role at New Look, and shares the real story behind her career highs, lows, and major turning points.

With engaging segments like Coin Confessions – where guests reveal their biggest money lessons – and Two Lies and a Truth, which debunks common career myths, this podcast offers a refreshingly honest take on the gritty, often-overlooked realities of building a business or career in the creative industries.

Coming to London from the north with no industry connections, to becoming a self-made PR powerhouse, Clapham’s story is a powerful reminder that persistence, grit, and passion can open doors – no matter where you start.

If you’re dreaming of launching your own venture, breaking into PR, or switching gears professionally, She’s Lost Control! brings all the girl boss energy and practical insight to fuel your next move.

(By Camilla Foster)

2. Getting There Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Wellbeing

Getting There Podcast is an inspiring podcast about self-discovery, hosted by the charismatic and insightful Brogan Garrit-Smith.

Each episode features in-depth conversations with high-profile guests who share personal stories, life lessons and perspectives on everything from family and spirituality, to navigating life’s challenges and celebrating its triumphs.

This week marks a special milestone: Garrit-Smith’s first solo episode. In a heartfelt and candid conversation, the host opens up about the pivotal experiences that sparked her spiritual journey and drew her into the world of self-help and personal growth.

Garrit-Smith reflects on her own challenging past and shares powerful breakthrough moments, including a life-changing volunteer experience in Haiti that completely reshaped her understanding of connection and purpose.

As someone who has explored countless wellness retreats, spiritual practices and self-care rituals, she reveals what’s truly made a lasting impact on her journey.

With warmth and honesty, Garrit-Smith encourages listeners to trust their intuition, pursue their passions and carve their own unique path.

If you’re looking for a motivational, soul-stirring podcast to inspire your own growth and purpose, Getting There Podcast is well worth a listen.

(By Camilla Foster)

3. Conversations With Haych

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life

Last month, after a two-year hiatus, Conversations with Haych made its return.

When the podcast first launched in 2019, host DJ Haych set out to have open, honest and transparent conversations with Christians excelling in their field.

In the third episode back, DJ Haych is joined by Mobo-nominated artist Imrhan – formerly known as Lotto Ash, one half of Birmingham-based musical duo Lotto Boyzz – who opens up about his faith journey, upbringing and getting bullied in primary school.

Imrhan also talks about the genesis of his music career – he had “no plan, no strategy” – his challenging university experience, short stint acting, reaching incredible heights in the music industry with Lotto Boyzz, and the moment when he knew he had to leave the group.

With compassion and empathy, DJ Haych encourages Imrhan to share more about his anxiety, going to therapy and how much his life has changed.

There’s no doubt Imrhan left this conversation with DJ Haych feeling a little bit lighter.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Gangster: The Story Of The Black Widow

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and BBC Sounds

Genre: True crime

Have you ever wondered how people climb through the ranks of London’s criminal underworld?

Well, investigative journalist Livvy Haydock has and explores the life of Linda Calvey – now 76 – and how she became The Black Widow – one of the UK’s most feared female gangsters – in another series of BBC Sounds podcast, Gangster.

The six-part series titled Gangster: The Story Of The Black Widow isn’t about glamourising crime, instead asking what Calvey’s criminal advancement says about class, gender, and justice in Britain.

For the first time, Calvey talks about how her appetite for a life of crime developed after marrying armed robber Mickey Calvey. And her children speak publicly about the long-term impacts of their mother’s life choices.

In the first episode, Haydock helps to set the scene and shares more about the heyday of armed robberies in London, Calvey’s upbringing in London’s East End in the Sixties, and why she wanted more than a front seat to Mickey’s criminal activities.

This is an insightful series for anyone who is obsessed with true crime and London’s criminal underworld.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. Origin Stories

Streaming platform: Apple Podcasts and Apple Music

Genre: Music

How often do you hear about your favourite UK artists revisiting their hometown to explore how and where their musical journey began?

Apple Music’s Origin Stories, presented by Apple Music 1 hosts Dotty, Rebecca Judd and Matt Wilkinson, is where artists return to their hometown to explore how their musical journeys began.

In the first episode of the new series, Judd follows rapper Aitch to his hometown of Manchester, where he visits Wellington Mill, the studio he spent a lot of time in as a teenager.

The now 25-year-old talks about his childhood, what Manchester means to him, the many memories he created at Wellington Mill, and how he maximised his studio time with just £20 – he would write a full song outside the studio, before booking recording time.

Aitch is also joined by his producer and friend WhyJay, and they discuss what went into releasing his debut single ‘Straight Rhymez’ into the world, the overnight success that followed – his first pay cheque from music was a sum of £30,000 – and how their relationship has evolved over the years.

Origin Stories finds the sweet spot somewhere between a documentary and reality TV show, which makes for a unique and compelling listen for fans.

If you enjoy learning more about where it all started for your favourite UK artists, then Apple Music’s Origin Stories is a must-listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)