Garden-inspired winter walks to blow the cobwebs away

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’ve gorged on rich food and watched too much telly this festive season, chances are a winter walk is needed and may give you some great gardening ideas in the new year.

There are plenty of beautiful gardens to visit, whether you want to explore historical landmarks, take the kids on family-friendly trails or enjoy some winter wildlife.

Here are just a few of the places you may want to visit – but check opening times on websites before you go.

1. Dyffryn Gardens, Vale of Glamorgan

Breathe in the delicious fragrance of scented shrubs including Christmas box, winter sweet and winter honeysuckle which fill the air at this time of year in 55 acres of horticultural wonder in these gardens on the outskirts of Cardiff. Highlights include grand historical vistas, a magical arboretum, intimate garden rooms, working kitchen gardens, a glass house and two log stack play areas.

2. Simonside Hills, Northumberland

With spectacular views across the rugged Northumberland landscape – the Cheviot Hills to the west sweeping down to the coastline to the east – this walk along the Simonside ridge, part of the Rothbury Estate, is a much-loved destination at new year, as visitors marvel at ancient archaeology, including the Solstice Stone, rock carvings and remnants of an iron age hill fort. Rothbury is also one of England’s strongholds for red squirrels.

3. Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool, Powys

If you’re after a gentle stroll, opt for the easy mile-long historical walk across the 17th-century Italianate terraces, past 300-year-old giant yew tumps (mounds) and into The Wilderness, Powis’ formal woodland, celebrating this impressive garden’s structure in the coldest of seasons. Stop at a woodland clearing to admire the view across the Great Lawn to the castle.

4. Saltram, Devon

Enjoy a winter walk in this much-loved green space which overlooks the River Plym and is set in a rolling landscape park that provides outdoor solace on the outskirts of Plymouth. It’s perfect for a gentle stroll among the snowdrops and cyclamen and has plenty of buggy-friendly paths with views of the estuary. Young children will love The Gruffalo’s Child garden trail, following along on the journey through the deep dark wood with games, challenges, which runs until February 1.

5. Potteric Carr Nature Reserve, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

At 200 hectares, Potteric Carr is one of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s biggest reserves and home to more than 230 different bird species including kingfishers, marsh harriers and avocets. This wetland is a wonderland in winter, with its wide-open skies, shimmering ponds and woodland trails.

6. Culzean Country Park, South Ayrshire, Scotland

The magnificent clifftop castle may be closed for the winter, but you can still enjoy some stunning scenery in its country park planted with conifers and beech, sculpted around miles of sandy coastline dotted with caves, and finished off with a Swan Pond, an ice house, flamboyant formal gardens and fruit-filled glasshouses. The country park and walled garden are closed on New Year’s Day. Check the website for opening times.

7. Westcroft, nr Salisbury, Wiltshire

If you’d rather be garden-inspired in a smaller setting, take time out to visit the National Garden Scheme’s first opener of the year on Jan 1 (and selected days throughout winter), to admire a wealth of varieties including hellebores, pulmonarias, grasses and seedheads, as well as drifts of snowdrops later in the season in this two-thirds-of-an-acre galanthophile’s paradise.

8. Catcott Nature Reserve, Glastonbury, Somerset

Part of the Avalon Marshes and managed by Somerset Wildlife Trust, if you visit this wonderful wetland reserve in winter, look out for wintering ducks, waders, roe deer and even otters. Each winter, huge numbers of wigeon, teal, shelduck, gadwall, pintail and other colourful ducks fly in to feed on the flooded fields. This is also an important wintering ground for wading birds such as lapwing, snipe and black-tailed godwit. It’s heaven for budding birders.

9. Mottisfont, Romsey, Hampshire

Explore these riverside gardens, which will provide plenty of inspiration for gardeners who want their own plots to shine in the cooler months. The winter gardens are filled with richly coloured dogwood, bright pink cyclamen, silvery ornamental bramble and flowering shrubs. Inhale the scent of sweet-smelling winter honeysuckle and jasmine and look out for hellebores and mahonia, witch hazel, viburnum and daphne. Follow the walk along the River Test and to meadows beyond the gardens for beautiful views of the house.

10. Blickling Estate, Norfolk

Birdwatchers and walkers alike can take in Blickling’s breathtaking Jacobean mansion and ancient yew hedges sitting at the heart of a magnificent garden and historic park in the beautiful Bure meadows. Barn owls are often seen in the park, along with groups of tits and finches. There’s also a four-mile multi-use trail, which goes around the perimeter of the park and is accessible for people with buggies and young children, as well as those using wheelchairs and mobility aids.

11. Florence Court, Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland

There are miles of walking paths through the forest surrounding this 18th century house and gardens, with Benaughlin mountain rising in the background. Among the surprises are the industrial heritage features including a water-powered sawmill and a blacksmith’s forge. If you just want a general stroll, take in the pleasure grounds and walled garden as well as one of the most famous trees in Ireland – the original Irish yew tree. There are plenty of more challenging walks as well with stunning views of Fermanagh and beyond.

12. Calke Abbey, Derbyshire

Explore the secret walled gardens and parkland of Calke Abbey, much of which is a National Nature Reserve. The park is a rich and varied landscape of grassland, ponds and wood pasture – one of the rarest habitats in Europe. You can also take the Tramway Trail, a figure-of-eight route which follows the old horse-drawn tramway that linked Ticknall to Ashby. It is suitable for cyclists, walkers, wheelchairs and pushchairs.

13. RHS Garden Harlow Carr, North Yorkshire

With 58 acres to discover, this glorious garden offers stunning streams, lakes, play areas and woodlands. If you want to seek shelter, discover the fascinating Alpine House filled with tiny flowering treasures, but don’t forget to venture out to catch the main borders in their seasonal glory. The woodland offers play opportunities with the iconic Logness Monster, Adventure Playspace and Craggletop Tree House.