Cardi B has claimed she spends $3 million per month and turned down a $65 million tour offer after fans speculated she was broke.

The 32-year-old singer shared a voice recording on X/Twitter on Tuesday (December 3) to hit back at criticism from fans who claimed she was “surviving on Shein” and “brand deals.” Her comments came after internet users questioned her financial status for doing a partnership with fast-fashion brand Shein.

However, according to Cardi B, she has more financial stability and career opportunities than critics assumed.

“I want to let y’all know I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract and have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million, in my bank,” she said on X Spaces, before noting that this was actually her “off year.”

The “I Like It” rapper clarified that she’s not “surviving” on brand partnerships and revealed the hefty amount of money she spends in a month.

Cardi B denies claims she’s broke after facing backlash for her partnership with Shein ( Getty Images for Victoria's Secr )

“I spend like about $3 million in a month,” she said. “As long as my bills is paid, I can buy whatever the f*** I want whenever the f*** I want. S***, I can go spend $500,000 on a f***ing car tomorrow. I could buy me a $300,000 watch tomorrow. B****, I could buy your mother.”

Cardi B followed up with screenshots of a text message from September, which showed she was allegedly negotiating a tour deal. In the message from an unidentified person, the singer was offered $1 million for every show she performed — totaling $65 million for the entire tour. She was also offered to be paid “half the money upfront upon signing the contract” for the tour.

On X Spaces, Cardi B — who shares three children with her ex Offset — clarified to fans that she won’t be going on tour until she’s ready.

“I don’t want to take tour deals until I announce my album because when I announce my album I know they’re going to up it,” she explained. “You have to move smart. You can’t act hungry when you’re not.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Cardi B for comment.

Earlier this week, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper raised eyebrows when she announced her partnership with Shein, posing in four winter jackets from the brand.

“Girl, you wear Hermes and Chanel, not Shein,” one person commented on her Instagram post, while another person said: “Shein????? Really is this who we are as a society now why the hell on God’s green earth is Cardi doing shein adverts.”

Shein, founded in China, has become known for its inexpensive and abundant clothing options. The e-commerce brand has been at the center of much controversy since its founding in 2008, with accusations of worker exploitation, stolen ideas from independent designers, and contributing to the environmental damage caused by the fast-fashion industry.

Despite some of the criticism, some fans defended Cardi B for working with the online retailer. They also weren’t surprised by the singer’s campaign, considering she’s previously partnered with other fast-fashion brands like Fashion Nova.