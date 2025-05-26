Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bollywood top star stuns at Cannes in ‘first-ever’ Gucci saree

Alia Bhatt’s minimalist yet stunning look included the nude-coloured attire that looked like a saree

Arpan Rai
Sunday 25 May 2025 02:40 EDT
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt appeared at the Cannes film festival in Gucci’s first-ever bespoke saree, bringing the closing ceremony to a glamorous end.

The 32-year-old actor wore a Gucci’s saree-inspired draped outfit in silver mesh adorned with the signature GG logo and Swarovski crystals on Saturday at the 78th Cannes film festival.

“Global brand ambassador Alia Bhatt attended the closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in a custom Gucci gown with embroidered crystals in a GG Monogram pattern. The actress was also pictured in a custom three-piece set,” the luxury brand said in a social media post.

The bejewelled ensemble is likely “Gucci’s first creation with the iconic Indian silhouette, marking a milestone”, said Vogue, adding that the look is “an ode to Indian heritage”.

Alia Bhatt attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival
Alia Bhatt attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival (Getty Images)

Bhatt’s minimalist yet stunning look included the nude-coloured attire with a blouse, a skirt mirroring the silhouette of a saree and a dupatta-like drape flowing from her left-shoulder on the red carpet.

The leading actor had minimal make-up with kohl-lined eyes and a dainty diamond tennis necklace she wore as a choker.

“There’s something absolutely special about firsts – and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression,” Bhatt said during an interaction with media at the film festival.

Alia Bhatt attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival
Alia Bhatt attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival (Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Bhatt made her first appearance at the closing ceremony in custom Schiaparelli haute couture.

Alia Bhatt attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 24 May 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Alia Bhatt attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 24 May 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The much-anticipated look by Gucci’s global ambassador from India comes after she made her second appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala in New York in May last year, where she looked to traditional Indian attire for inspiration for her heavily embroidered Sabyasachi saree with a dramatic 23-ft train.

The Bollywood actor wore a custom mint-green saree by Indian couturier Sabyasachi, embodying the “The Garden of Time” dress code.

Alia Bhatt and Dario Zizzi attend the "The Mastermind" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival
Alia Bhatt and Dario Zizzi attend the "The Mastermind" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival (Getty Images)

The Heart of Stone actor wore a Prabal Gurung gown for her debut at the Met in 2023.

Revenge thriller It Was Just An Accident by Iranian director Jafar Panahi, who was barred from filmmaking for 15 years by the government in Tehran, won the Palme d'Or top prize on Saturday.

