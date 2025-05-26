Bollywood top star stuns at Cannes in ‘first-ever’ Gucci saree

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt appeared at the Cannes film festival in Gucci’s first-ever bespoke saree, bringing the closing ceremony to a glamorous end.

The 32-year-old actor wore a Gucci’s saree-inspired draped outfit in silver mesh adorned with the signature GG logo and Swarovski crystals on Saturday at the 78th Cannes film festival.

“Global brand ambassador Alia Bhatt attended the closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in a custom Gucci gown with embroidered crystals in a GG Monogram pattern. The actress was also pictured in a custom three-piece set,” the luxury brand said in a social media post.

The bejewelled ensemble is likely “Gucci’s first creation with the iconic Indian silhouette, marking a milestone”, said Vogue, adding that the look is “an ode to Indian heritage”.

open image in gallery Alia Bhatt attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival ( Getty Images )

Bhatt’s minimalist yet stunning look included the nude-coloured attire with a blouse, a skirt mirroring the silhouette of a saree and a dupatta-like drape flowing from her left-shoulder on the red carpet.

The leading actor had minimal make-up with kohl-lined eyes and a dainty diamond tennis necklace she wore as a choker.

“There’s something absolutely special about firsts – and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression,” Bhatt said during an interaction with media at the film festival.

open image in gallery Alia Bhatt attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival ( Getty Images )

Earlier in the day, Bhatt made her first appearance at the closing ceremony in custom Schiaparelli haute couture.

open image in gallery Alia Bhatt attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 24 May 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) ( Getty Images )

The much-anticipated look by Gucci’s global ambassador from India comes after she made her second appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala in New York in May last year, where she looked to traditional Indian attire for inspiration for her heavily embroidered Sabyasachi saree with a dramatic 23-ft train.

The Bollywood actor wore a custom mint-green saree by Indian couturier Sabyasachi, embodying the “The Garden of Time” dress code.

open image in gallery Alia Bhatt and Dario Zizzi attend the "The Mastermind" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival ( Getty Images )

The Heart of Stone actor wore a Prabal Gurung gown for her debut at the Met in 2023.

Revenge thriller It Was Just An Accident by Iranian director Jafar Panahi, who was barred from filmmaking for 15 years by the government in Tehran, won the Palme d'Or top prize on Saturday.