Mama & Tata influencer Candice Miller is reportedly auctioning off personal belongings in the wake of inheriting a million-dollar debt following the death of her husband, real estate mogul Brandon Miller.

Following a New York Times report that the family’s Hamptons home was sold in November, Page Six reported that the influencer has listed numerous items from the property on an auction website.

The auction, hosted on Auction Ninja, was described as “a carefully selected collection of fine art, furniture, decor, and bespoke pieces that were part of the home’s decor, providing an exclusive chance to own a piece of this stunning, meticulously crafted living space.”

Approximately 225 items from an estate in Water Mill, the location of the Miller family’s Hamptons mansion listed by Bespoke Real Estate earlier in 2024, are up for auction. The collection includes a mix of sculptures, fine art, and household items such as matchbox holders, baskets, cake pans, and baking trays, as well as what appear to be Brandon’s golf clubs.

Brandon passed away on July 3, 2024. According to online records from the New Montefiore Cemetery in New York, his death followed a hospitalization on June 30 when first responders were called to the couple’s Hamptons home due to a carbon monoxide alarm. Law enforcement sources later told NYT that his death was ruled a suicide.

“Candice is devastated by the loss of her soul mate, and her two young daughters’ lives are forever impacted by the loss of their beloved daddy,” a family spokesperson told NYT.

In the months following Brandon’s death, court filings cited by NYT revealed that he left behind $33.6 million in debt, with only $8,000 in the bank. Candice, working with attorneys, has been navigating significant financial challenges, including $20 million in unsecured loans.

The Hamptons home, initially listed for $15.5 million, was sold in December 2024 for offers ranging between $12.8 million and $13 million. Candice also reportedly agreed to pay approximately $4 million to settle an unpaid loan lawsuit and was sued for $194,881.89 in unpaid rent for her late husband’s Park Avenue apartment.

According to NYT, Candice denied responsibility for the rent, stating she had not signed the lease.

Despite these challenges, sources told NYT that Candice received $15 million from life insurance policies and has since relocated to a $10 million Miami Beach condominium, reportedly loaned to her, where she lives with her daughters.

Candice and Brandon first met as children in the Hamptons before marrying in 2009. The couple lived together in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood with their two daughters until his death.