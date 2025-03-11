Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Canadian brewery has poked fun at the woes of Americans as it introduced a special product to help buyers get through the presidency of Donald Trump.

The businessman was elected to power last year prompting widespread concern and backlash across the globe. Although many have supported him for his win through a democratic election, others have expressed exasperation at his next few years in office.

During his first few weeks in office Trump and his vice president JD Vance have been at the centre of an explosive and very public diplomatic row with Ukraine.

But now, residents of Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will be able to buy Moosehead Brewery’s Presidential Pack, which contains 1,461 Canadian lagers. As consumers drink each beer, they can do so in the comfort that they’re one step closer to the end of Trump’s presidency.

“Congratulations,” reads the hefty wooden crate. “You are now one thousand four hundred and sixty-one beers closer to 2029. We can’t predict how the next four years will go, but considering how 2025 started, we have a feeling this many beers will come in handy.”

“This is amazing,” wrote social media users. “I'd buy it and sell it if I was a restaurant owner” commented one person as others praised the “great marketing”.

But others were sceptical about logistics: “The shelf life of a can of beer is a maximum of 1 year. So that means you're drinking spoiled cans of beer for more than 2 years.”

( Moosehead Breweries )

Trump supporters hit out at “liberal wackos” as one person said they would buy it while “cheering happily and laughing”.

“If the start of 2025 has taught us anything, it’s that it will take determination to weather four years of political uncertainty—and what better way to make it through each day than with a truly Canadian beer,” said Karen Grigg, director of marketing at Moosehead Breweries.

She added: “Moosehead was founded in 1867, the same year as Canada. And just like Canada, we’ve been through a lot over our 158 years and have persevered. While we can’t predict how the next four years will go, we have a feeling that this large pack will come in handy.”