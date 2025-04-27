Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman is questioning if she went too far with her response to her boyfriend pushing her face into her birthday cake.

In a Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” on Monday, she explained that she and her boyfriend Charles were celebrating their birthdays together in a private room within a restaurant. The guests included a couple of her friends, but mostly his family members.

“We were told to pose and pretend to blow the candles ( because I didn't want to blow our germs on the cake). Then we each had a picture alone with the cake,” the post read.

“When it was my turn, I was holding the cake when he pushed my face towards the cake, so I tried to fight it. His family started cheering, and he arched over my body and forced me to bend over until my face smashed the cake My friends tried to get him off me, and he resorted to plastering cake and frosting on my hair.”

However, Charles then attempted to smash her face into the cake again when she decided to slap him. As she went to clean herself up in the bathroom, Charles’s mother began arguing with one of her friends.

She came back to the party to tell her boyfriend his behavior was “unacceptable” but he responded that it was “just a joke” and that her slapping him “ruined her image” in front of his family.

The Reddit poster decided to leave the party following that comment, and the two later broke up. “He's convinced that I never loved him. He acknowledged what he did was wrong but is adamant that his family hates me for slapping him and that it's my fault,” she wrote.

“He was so aggressive and so focused on making his family laugh at my expense that I just realized he's not good enough and that I've lost my confidence to be seen with him in public, because I don't know what else he will pull out of his a**.”

She was asked to apologize to Charles’s mother, but she refused. “He says his mother feels humiliated because of what I did and that she has been struggling with mild depression for years ( I didn't know), and I came off as violent,” the Reddit post concluded before asking for other opinions.

After posting, many people turned to the comments section to defend the woman, saying that Charles didn’t respect her decision not to want cake in her face.

“NTA. The reason being is that you physically resisted having your face forced into a cake. He did it anyways, and attempted to do it a second time. I don’t blame you for the slap in this situation — he tried to force you AGAIN when you clearly didn’t want to,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “NTA. I do not see anything wrong with the way you reacted given what he did. I am so sorry he put you through all that.”

“There are so many red flags here, but the fact that his family was cheering him is beyond disgusting. Don’t fall for his gaslighting. Good riddance to him.”