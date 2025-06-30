Five butterflies you’ll be lucky to see during Big Butterfly Count

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following a bad year for butterflies in 2024, the charity Butterfly Conservation is stressing it’s more important than ever that people take part in this year’s Big Butterfly Count.

Last year the charity declared a nationwide butterfly emergency because of declining butterfly numbers, after participants in the annual survey spotted just seven butterflies on average per 15-minute count in 2024, a reduction of almost 50% on 2023’s average of 12, and the lowest in the history of the Big Butterfly Count.

It was also the worst summer in the count’s history for a number of popular species including small tortoiseshell and common blue.

“Currently, more than half of the UK’s butterfly species are in long-term decline,” warns Kate Bradbury, garden writer, TV presenter and Butterfly Conservation ambassador.

“The good news is that everyone can help, and getting involved in this year’s Big Butterfly Count is a great first step in helping these critically important and incredibly beautiful insects for generations to come.”

She continues: “You don’t need a huge garden to help wildlife. By planting nectar-rich flowers, letting an area of grass grow long and incorporating caterpillar food plants like native shrubs, you can support a number of caterpillars and moths in even the tiniest space.

“Even pots and hanging baskets, planted with lavender, salvia or Mediterranean herbs like oregano and mint, can be the perfect refuelling station in the smallest space.”

The charity offers a list of its top five butterflies you’d be lucky – and very privileged – to see in your garden during this year’s count.

1. Small tortoiseshell

The number of small tortoiseshells seen across the UK during the count in 2024 was 74% lower than it was in 2023, and the worst year for this species in the survey’s history. Despite being one of the most well-known butterflies in Britain and being widespread throughout the year, this drop in numbers is hugely concerning, the charity notes.

2. Common blue

As its name suggests, this vibrant blue butterfly is the most widespread blue butterfly in Britain and Ireland. Females are extremely secretive and, contrary to the name, they can be almost completely brown in colour.

The number of common blue butterflies counted in 2024 was 69% lower than in 2023, with numbers down in England, Scotland and Wales but up in Northern Ireland. Find this butterfly in grassy habitats and sunny but sheltered spots such as coastal dunes, under cliffs, road verges and woodland clearings.

3. Painted lady

Another species that was down in numbers last year, this amazing long-distance migrant is normally seen between May and October, arriving in the UK after a phenomenal 9,000-mile migratory journey – one of the longest in the animal kingdom – from tropical Africa to the Arctic Circle. The journey is completed in stages by up to 10 generations of painted ladies, like a long-distance relay.

The number of painted ladies that arrive in the UK varies each year and last year was the worst on record. Their migration tracks the availability of food plants for their hungry caterpillars, ensuring they can complete their life cycle year-round.

These large, fast-flying butterflies prefer open, dry landscapes but can be found in almost any open space, from gardens to mountaintops or beaches. Their favourite source of nectar is thistles, but they will also visit bramble, ivy, knapweeds, buddleia, heathers and a variety of other flowers. Look for their distinctive patterned black, white and pinky-orange wings.

4. Small copper

Normally seen alone or in pairs, this tiny orange and brown butterfly thrives during warm, dry summers but is in long-term decline. Favouring heaths, chalk grassland and brownfield sites, their caterpillars feast on sorrel.

Males are territorial, so can often be found basking on a bare piece of ground or a warm stone while they wait for passing females. They will chase off passing insects before returning to the same spot to continue their waiting game.

This species declined in the 20th century and figures from last year’s count show that trend continuing, with a 30% decline across the UK, with Northern Ireland and Wales seeing particularly low numbers.

5. Jersey tiger moth

One of three day-flying moths for which the survey collects data, with its wings folded it has beautiful zebra-like stripes in black and cream, but when it spreads its wings to fly, its hindwings are vibrant orange-red with black markings.

This moth may be seen visiting flowers such as buddleia during the day, but also flies at night and is attracted to light. Its contrasting fore and hindwings allow it to camouflage among the speckled light and shadows of foliage.

Jersey tigers lay their eggs on dandelions, nettles, brambles and other plants often considered to be weeds. It was once only found on the south coast of Devon, England, but in recent years has been on the move, with sightings recorded in Cornwall, South Wales, Sussex and Kent, as well as London, the Isle of Wight and Hampshire.

This migration has been attributed to the UK’s warming climate, which is allowing it to venture further north.

Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count runs from Jul 18 to Aug 10. For more information visit www.bigbutterflycount.org or download the free Big Butterfly Count app.