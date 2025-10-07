The very simple ways to reduce the risk of being burgled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whilst we look forward to hunkering down and setting the scene for wintry warming gatherings, darker nights often bring heightened concerns about home security.

Especially if you have something worth stealing… the seasonal shift understandably leaves many of us feeling uneasy – and looking for ways to better protect our property.

And while the practical challenges of a break-in, such as dealing with insurance claims or cleaning up the aftermath, are significant… the emotional impact shouldn’t be underestimated.

“There’s a noticeable link between the onset of longer nights and heightened concerns about home security,” highlights Anthony Threlfall, head of marketing at Everest.

open image in gallery Theft-proofing tips to stop thieves targeting your home during darker nights ( Alamy/PA )

“Beyond the financial implications, the emotional toll of a burglary can be life-altering,” underlines Threlfall. “We want to empower homeowners with practical advice to help them feel more secure and regain peace of mind.”

A refined approach to home security

This begins with considered choices…

“Strengthening the foundational elements of your home – windows, doors, and exterior access points – is a powerful first step toward a more secure living environment,” advises Threlfall.

“If you have a specific aesthetic in mind for your home, you don’t have to choose between safety and style – they can go hand in hand.”

Upgrade your windows

As Threlfall points out, the reality is that if someone ‘really’ wants to break into your house – they will try their best to find a way.

“For most domestic burglaries, adding levels and layers of ‘annoyance’ is going to provide a much-needed deterrent,” underlines Threlfall.

Far more than architectural features, he says today’s high-performance windows are precision-engineered for resilience – and play a vital role in home security.

He recommends opting for PAS 24: 2022 compliant windows to meet building regulations and advises homeowners to consider Secured by Design (SBD) accredited options, backed by the UK Police, for ultimate security without compromising style.

open image in gallery Windows are a security weak point to your home ( PA/ALAMY )

Aside from this, Threlfall says it’s also important to look at the features…

“Most windows usually have options to allow the window to be left open on a small ventilation gap – it’s important to make sure the catch is secure enough that it can’t be prised open.”

Threlfall continues: “Premium uPVC frames often come with sophisticated multi-point locking mechanisms, as well as laminated safety glass to help form a near-impenetrable barrier against intrusion…without sacrificing aesthetics.”

Another tip is to look for windows which have a protective strip or security brackets along the hinge side of the window, and he says this will help stop an attack on the window hinges.

“What you want is a window that has hinge brackets in combination with friction hinges on the top, the bottom and the locking mechanism, as it’ll ensure that all four sides of your window are protected,” he advises.

“It’s also important to note that window panes can be removed if the glazing is on the exterior of the frame; because of this, opt for windows that have internal glazing beads,” he adds.

Secure your front door

open image in gallery A surprising number of burgulars get access to a home through the front door ( PA )

Often the first line of defence, it may come as a surprise to know that around 59 per cent of intruders gain entrance to a property through the front door.

And investing in a high-performance door with multi-point locks makes it significantly harder for intruders to gain access.

Similar to your windows, he says reinforced hinges and laminated glass further enhance safety, while ensuring a stylish entrance to your home.

Threlfall also highlights the importance of laminated glass for doors. “It’s specially designed to stay in one piece, even if it’s broken, as it’s made by bonding a thin, tough plastic layer (called PVB) between two panes of standard glass,” he explains.

“If someone tries to break it, the glass may crack, but it won’t shatter. The plastic layer holds everything together, making it extremely difficult to push through or gain entry.”

This makes laminated glass an excellent choice for added security, notes Threlfall. “Especially on more secluded doors and windows at the back of a home… it adds an extra layer of protection and peace of mind.”

Other considerations to take into account are older uPVC doors. They often have euro cylinder locks which he says can be vulnerable to a technique called lock snapping.

“To keep your home secure, check that your door lock includes a cylinder guard and carries either the TS007 3-Star Kitemark or the Sold Secure Diamond Standard (SS312); both are strong indicators of high-quality, tamper-resistant locks,” explains Threlfall.

“Many modern uPVC and composite doors come with a built-in multi-point locking system, which includes a deadbolt for added strength, which is great for protecting your home.

“If you have a timber door or a different style, it’s a good idea to add a deadlock as a secondary layer of protection,” suggests Threlfall.

Smart technology

Another way of feeling extra secure is by incorporating smart technology into your home…

For instance, a door alarm that emits an audible signal when a door is opened unexpectedly can instantly deter intruders – and alert those in the property.

open image in gallery Don’t be afraid to use technology to keep your home safe

“At the intersection of innovation and design, today’s home security solutions offer elegant simplicity without compromise,” notes Threlfall.

“Thoughtfully designed to strengthen your home’s defences, while complementing its form and function.”

A secure home is one that’s thoughtfully prepared

Intruders are drawn to properties that offer easy access, low visibility, and minimal resistance…

Their goal is simple – maximum reward with minimal risk, warns Threlfall.

“By introducing multiple, well-considered layers of deterrence, from visible security features to subtle changes to habits, you can significantly reduce the likelihood of your home being targeted.”

From keeping entrances visible and secure, to managing how your home appears when unoccupied, he says even small adjustments can send a powerful message: “This home is protected, occupied, and not worth the risk.”

“In the world of home security, elegance lies in preparation, and true peace of mind comes from knowing you’ve taken every step to protect what matters most,” says Threlfall confidently.