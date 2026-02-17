Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer says she works four jobs to provide for her daughter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has hit out at assumptions that she and her daughter are living off her parents’ money.

In an Instagram Reel shared Monday, the 37-year-old single mother to daughter, Louetta, 2, listed the tireless responsibilities of parenthood, including laundry, meal prep, playdates and planning afterschool activities.

“The todo list is never ending,” she wrote in the caption. “I need a nap and a duvet day asap.” Within hours, she reshared the Reel on her Instagram Story, alongside a message.

“Just had to clarify since it seems there are quite a few uninformed and rude people in my comments on this post,” Rumer said.

“I work 4 different jobs to provide for my daughter,” she added. “I am the sole provider for her. I don’t live off a trust fund or get money from my parents. Most of the time I don’t have help with her. So how about y’all pause before you judge and assume.”

open image in gallery Rumer Willis (right) is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore ( Getty )

In a subsequent Story, she shared a screenshot of a message from a follower, who accused Rumer of “not acknowledging” her privilege. “The fact is that you do have a backup that will always be there for you should you get into financial trouble,” the person insisted. “Your family is not going to allow you to fall into serious debt that would lead you to homelessness, for example.

“That backup is something a lot of people don’t have,” they continued. “And not acknowledging that makes those without it feel that your privilege comes across as arrogance and as if you take that for granted. Yes, you have all those things listed on your mind, but most other people have the added stress of making sure they are able to make rent and bills each month coz if they don’t they’d be on the street.”

Rumer, who shares her daughter with ex-boyfriend, singer Derek Richard Thomas, responded to the criticism, clarifying: “I am aware that I have privileges in my life that many people don’t, and I don’t take that for granted.

“I know there are realities I will never experience, and I respect that,” she said. “But this particular post wasn’t about privilege or comparing circumstances, and it feels like people are assuming I was ignoring that when that wasn’t the conversation I was trying to have.”

She further noted, “I don’t live my life treating family support as a backup plan. I take a lot of pride in providing for myself and for my daughter, and I’ve carried real financial stress and responsibility.

“There were years where I was the sole provider for multiple people, navigating pregnancy, inconsistent work, and the uncertainty that comes with that,” Rumer revealed. “So that idea that I don’t work or don’t understand financial pressure isn’t accurate.”

open image in gallery Willis shares a special moment with his granddaughter Louetta ( Rumer Glenn Willis, Instagram )

Rumer is the oldest of three daughters belonging to Willis and Moore, who were married from 1987 to 2000. The former couple also share daughters Scout LaRue, 34, and Tallulah, 32.

The Die Hard star, 70, who is currently living with frontotemporal dementia, remarried Emma Heming Willis in 2009, and welcomed two more daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

Last November, Rumer gave a heartbreaking update about her father’s dementia, sharing that he no longer recognizes her.

“I’m so grateful that when I go over there and give him a hug, whether he recognizes me or not, that he can feel the love I’ve given him and I can feel it back,” Rumer said.