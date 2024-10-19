Bruce Springsteen reveals diet that keeps him ‘lean and mean’ at 75

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bruce Springsteen has shed light on his much-debated diet that keeps him “lean and mean” at 75.

The musician, whose classic albums include Born to Run, Nebraska and Born in the USA, is known for his epic live shows alongside the E Street Band, which famously last for three hours.

Springsteen’s most recent tour, which saw the musician hit the road for the first time since before the pandemic, is documented in a new Disney+ film titled Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The documentary explores Springsteen’s position as, not only a musical icon adored by millions of fans around the world, but a bandleader to his fellow musicians, including Steven Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Garry Tallent and his wife, Patti Scialfa, who recently revealed her diagnosis of multiple myeloma.

Those who attend Springsteen’s live shows often comment on the musician’s energy and toned physique, which he has managed to retain his entire career. In a new interview with The Times, Springsteen, who said he is “pretty much at the top of my health”, explained how he achieves this.

When asked if it’s true if “he eats only one meal a day”, he replied: “Pretty much. I’ll have a bit of fruit in the morning and then I’ll have dinner. That has kept me lean and mean.”

Springsteen said that, these days, the success behind performing so many lengthy live shows is “taking time off between shows”, which he described as “the biggest change” with age.

“If we do that we can play at our top form, which is what I like to do at this point,” he said. “I don’t want to go out there tired, because we put the pedal to the metal for three hours straight. It’s fun to overwhelm the audience.”

open image in gallery Brucre Springsteen has retained a toned physique well into his seventies ( Getty Images )

Springsteen also shared an update on Scialfa, his fellow musician he has been married to since 1991.

Scialfa, 71, disclosed her diagnosis of multiple myeloma last month when the new documentary premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

In the film, Scialfa explained that her illness has made it difficult to perform, leading to her decision to take a step back from touring.

Springsteed said in the interview that Sacialfa, who he admitted “has had a tougher time getting her work recognised because of who she’s married to”, has been “helped a lot” by “really good doctors”.

The NHS says that multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, is a form of bone marrow cancer, and can affect several areas of the body including the spine, skull, pelvis and ribs.

open image in gallery Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen have been married since 1991 ( Getty Images for Albie Awards )

Over time, it can cause issues including persistent bone pain, fatigue, weakness and shortness of breath, and blurred vision, headaches or dizziness.

“It does fatigue her, very intensely, and that’s a problem,” Springsteen said, adding: “But she’s been great. We’ve worked out that she can come out and sing a few songs, and it’s important that the fans know what’s going on because they haven’t seen her in five years. Patti decided she owed that to her audience.”

Scialfa has been a member of the E Street Band since 1984; she was inducted with the rest of the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.