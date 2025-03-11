Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooklyn Mirage, a popular nightclub located in Bushwick, is planning to reopen with updated security measures after several mysterious deaths took place nearby.

The club made headlines for all the wrong reasons two years ago, when two rave goers were found dead in the same nearly creek in seprate incidents just weeks apart.

Karl Clemente, 27, never made it inside the venue because he was turned away at the door for being too drunk on June 11, according to the Post. Footage obtained by Fox allegedly showed him jogging along Metropolitan Avenue and heading towards a lumber yard later that night. Five days later, his body was recovered from English Kills, a stream connected to the creek, but both his phone and wallet were missing.

Former Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic, also 27, had partied inside the Mirage at the Zeds Deads show until 2:30 a.m. on July 29. Police said he was last seen leaving the concert hall around 30 minutes later. Castic’s body was then pulled from the creek on August 1 along with his phone, wallet, and keys.

open image in gallery Two young men, John Castic and Karl Clemente, died near the same Brooklyn music venue within a month, in two separate incidents. ( Reddit / GoFundMe )

Around the same time, Dr. Michael Bautista, a 32-year-old ophthalmologist, was allegedly kidnapped when he exited the venue on July 21 and got into what he assumed was his ride-share car home. A Connecticut News 12 report named Anthony Benjamin, 43, and Steve Daley, 50, as Bautista’s alleged kidnappers. Both walked free after the doctor stopped working with authorities, according to the New York Post.

The two deaths, specifically, garnered widespread attention with many questioning whether they were coincidental or somehow linked. Many New Yorkers called for immediate safety changes in a letter to Councilwoman Jennifer Gutierrez.

In October 2024, Avant Gardner — the Bushwick facility that includes the Mirage and a few other spaces — hired a new CEO and started a multimillion dollar makeover including updated signage, new light installations, and secure rideshare zones.

open image in gallery The Brooklyn Mirage will officially reopen on May 1 with trained security, updated lighting and signage, and a secure ride-share zone ( Getty Images for Kim Petras )

Now, according to Page Six, the Mirage will be ready to reopen its doors on May 1 with a “team of trained guests ambassadors, expanded private security patrols, and increased first responder-trained staff,”

These changes are meant to “enhance guest experience and safety” following the unfortunate incidents.

Speaking to Page Six, the new CEO Josh Wyatt said: “When we designed Mirage 4.0, we wanted to honor its original spirit while iterating upon the visitor experience.”

“From arrival to departure, we have streamlined and optimized for both safety and efficiency,” Wyatt continued, noting how the facility was “more than just a music and cultural venue.”

“It’s a transformative space that has allowed millions of visitors to engage in freedom of expression and self discovery over the last decade,” he added. “We cannot wait to welcome our loyal guests and a new generation of fans to see and feel the emotion of this mind-blowing space, where culture, fashion, art, and music will collide.”

A handful of fan-favorite performers are already lined up and scheduled to perform inside the venue as it approaches its 10th anniversary. These music stars include Loud Luxury, The Chainsmokers, Empire of the Sun, Two Friends, Galantis, Alesso, and Subtronics.