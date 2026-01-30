Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

How much pocket money did you get from your parents as a child? £3 a week to save up for toys? £5 if you hoovered your room and helped empty the dishwasher? A £20 bonus if you ace an exam? All of these amounts are laughable peanuts compared to the pocket money Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, Nicola Peltz, is said to receive from her billionaire father, Nelson. He’s got big bucks, and as the Beckhams have found out, he’s not afraid to use them.

A million dollars (£745k) is what professional investor Nelson Peltz is said to give his 31-year-old daughter to live off every month, according to The Rest Is Entertainment host Marina Hyde. “From what I hear, I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent,” she said on this week’s episode.

“Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this, but I hear that he said to them, ‘I give my daughter a million dollars a month allowance’”. You can sense the “my yacht is bigger than your yacht” energy from here.

Brooklyn has attempted to stand on his own two feet in recent years – but it hasn’t gone particularly well. There was the widely mocked photography book What I See in 2017, a £1m Superdry brand ambassador deal, which was terminated after eight months, a chef career that saw him ridiculed for sharing a recipe for a simple cheese toastie, and the launch of his hot sauce Cloud23 in 2024. Any modelling he’s done of late, for Express or Moncler, has always been alongside his wife.

Thankfully, Nicola can take him out for lavish date nights, which most recently revolved around £75,000 bottles of 1811 Château d’Yquem, which is widely regarded to be the most expensive wine in the world.

open image in gallery Living it up: Nicola and Brooklyn on their most recent lavish date night ( Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham )

Nelson reportedly also stumped up the lion’s share of the cost of Nicola and Brooklyn’s £11m marital Hollywood home, while David and Victoria were branded “tight” by Nicola for not matching her father penny for penny, according to The Sun. She is now, the paper reports, the primary owner of the five-bedroom mansion, complete with an infinity pool.

The Beckhams, according to last year’s Sunday Times Rich List, are worth £500m, most of which is tied up in their various business ventures, including Victoria’s fashion line. While they’re certainly not hard up, they’re dwarfed by Nelson’s net worth, which (according to Fortune magazine) sits somewhere around the whopping $1.6bn mark.

open image in gallery ‘Best father-in-law in the world’: Brooklyn and Nicole with Nelson ( Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham )

When Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in 2022, Nelson was said to have spent around $3m (£2.2m) on the celebration. Ahead of the ceremony, Brooklyn reportedly signed a “rigid” prenup that means he won’t gain any of the Peltz fortune if he and Nicola split. “[The Beckhams] didn’t think their children would be the ones signing the prenuptial; they thought it would be the other way round,” Hyde assessed.

Still, Brooklyn didn’t seem to mind. Two months after the wedding, he wrote to Nelson on Instagram on Father’s Day: “Thank you for raising the most amazing daughter ever. I promise to love her until the day I die.” Cynics might perhaps say that, after the bridges he burned with his own family this month, he has no financial choice but to do exactly that.

open image in gallery Estranged: Brooklyn Beckham’s scathing Instagram story ( Instagram @brooklynbevkham )

All evidence so far points to Brooklyn being somewhat of a kept man. But while Nicola might have more capital, he has more clout.

The model and actor has 3.4 million Instagram followers. In the last film she appeared in (Lola, 2024), she wrote, directed and produced herself. No further projects have yet followed. Meanwhile, David and Victoria’s son has 17 million followers and has been of public interest since the day he was born. Brand Beckham is, undoubtedly, his biggest asset.

open image in gallery History: Nicola and Brooklyn with Victoria and David pre-feud ( Instagram )

“Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name,” Brooklyn shared in his explosive Instagram tirade against his family last week.

While the Beckhams are yet to respond to this particular allegation, documents from the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) show that Victoria has owned the brand name “Brooklyn Beckham” since December 2016, as well as the trademarks for his siblings’ names: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. They are all set to expire in December.

The trademark covers a long list of products and services that Brooklyn can’t put his name to without his mother’s permission. These include but aren’t limited to massage oils, pens, electric train sets, leather goods, shoes, music and tote bags. In order to get his name back, Brooklyn would have to legally request that the rights be transferred.

open image in gallery Trademark: Victoria has owned Brooklyn’s name since 2016 ( Getty )

Although the Beckhams’ eldest son has legal grounds to regain control of his own name, legal experts have said that Victoria could argue that his name only means something because of her, which wouldn’t exactly be wrong. If Victoria were ordered to relinquish the trademark and she challenged the ruling, the dispute could end in a messy court case.

But if he does get it back, brace yourself for a Brooklyn Beckham perfume line, stationery set, an electric train and a tote bag collection coming your way in January 2027. Look, he’s got to earn his pocket money somehow.