Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An infamous house with a dark past has been put on the market for a hefty price.

Located in the Hollywood Hills, the house is where the late Brittany Murphysuddenly died at the age of 32 on December 20, 2009. Murphy’s husband, British screenwriter Simon Monjack, was found dead on the property just five months later, with pneumonia and anemia named as his cause of death.

The house has now been put on the market for the first time since 2020, according to a Zillow listing. The property was listed with former Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star David Parnes, who is represented by Carolwood Estates, with the asking price of $17,995,000.

The space is currently listed as off-market on Zillow. The Independent has contacted Parnes for comment.

According to the description, the 9,400 square-foot property was completely renovated and refurbished in 2024. The home is described as “a former celebrity haven that combines warm, modern finishes with a layout ideal for both entertaining and everyday life.”

The three-floor house has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a “grand dining area surrounded by 12-foot tall windows” and a “40-foot infinity pool” in the backyard. The house was last sold in December 2020 for $12 million.

open image in gallery The late Brittany Murphy bought the Hollywood Hills house in 2003 ( Getty Images )

The Clueless actor moved into the Hollywood Hills home in 2003, after purchasing the furnished space from pop star Britney Spears. In 2009, she collapsed in the home before she was transported to Sinai Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Murphy’s death was officially ruled an accident caused by pneumonia, anemia, and multiple drug intoxication. There were several theories about the safety of Murphy and her husband’s home following their deaths, including claims of a mold infestation. Although those theories were debunked by deputy Los Angeles County coroner Ed Winter in 2010, Monjack’s mother Linda later claimed that her son had “severe mold” in the house.

“All I know is that before Simon’s death, he was having hallucinations that things were crawling out of his skin,” she told the Daily Mail in 2013. “He was distraught and he was getting fatter and more bloated. He wasn’t someone who took drugs; he was always too fearful.”

open image in gallery Brittany Murphy’s husband died in the house just five months after her death ( Getty Images )

Spears also shared her theories about the infamous Hollywood home, according to her friend and former makeup artist Julianne Kaye. During an episode of Jen Zabroski’s We Need to Talk About Britney podcast in 2021, Kaye recounted that Spears had called her about something “really weird” happening in the house.

“I had my friend do reiki healing on her,” she explained. “He had come up; I guess she’d had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax. He left, and she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in… and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs or something crazy.”

Kaye said that the experience “was so bad” that Spears allegedly checked into a hotel and never returned to the house.

“She goes, ‘I know you’re gonna think I’m crazy. I’m not crazy. I know what I saw. I know what I felt,’” Kaye added.

One month after Murphy’s death, her husband told The Hollywood Reporter that she “absolutely hated the Rising Glen house.”

“Every time we would drive up Sunset, Brit would say, ‘Please, can we stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel?’” he told the outlet in January 2010. “I’d say, ‘Honey, you’ve got to be realistic. We have our house, a 10,000-square-foot home. We’re going to stay in it.’”