Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Sam Asghari, has opened up about his new relationship.

The 31-year-old model spoke about his partner, Brooke Irvine, at the opening weekend of The Tryst Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, on Friday, months after confirming their romance on social media.

“It’s all about love. That’s what it is,” he told Us Weekly. He continued to gush about what he and his girlfriend, who’s a real estate agent, love about their relationship.

“It’s not about the industry, it’s not about Hollywood,” he added. “It’s about what really is the most important thing, and that’s being present, being in the moment and supporting others that are doing this same thing.”

Asghari made his romance public in January, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram of him and Irvine on vacation.

“Happy New Year to All,” the Traitors alum wrote in the caption of one of the photos.

Sam Asghari says new relationship is ‘all about love’ ( Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Tryst Hotels )

The new relationship also came months after Asghari finalized his divorce from Spears, whom he married in June 2022. Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He also listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023.

“After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each and I wish her the best always,” he continued. “S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

The pair settled their divorce in May 2024, submitting an agreement for dividing up their assets to a judge in Los Angeles. The filings gave few details but said neither Spears nor Asghari will get future spousal support.

In February, Asghari reflected on his appreciation for the “Toxic” singer, whom he dated for six years before tying the knot.

“Even though it’s over now, I’m never sad it’s over. I’m grateful it even happened,” she said during an episode of The Viall Files podcast. “Anything that has happened to me on a personal level has always been a blessing. It’s always been the right timing. I let the universe do that work for me and as long as I can be a good father and be a good future husband, and as long as I can keep improving is number one. And I do want to stay grounded because I know that fame and success doesn’t mean anything. In the end, you want to be a good person.”