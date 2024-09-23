Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



A bride has made the decision to uninvite 25 people from her wedding - and wants the internet’s opinion on whether she did the right thing.

In a recent Reddit post to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, the woman explained that her wedding, which she had been planning for two years, had been scheduled to take place on Halloween. However, both her grandmother and mother decided that the theme was “satanic” and needed “last-minute changes.”

“I told my mom and grandma a firm no. Two years my family has known about this and because I have told them no half my mom’s side thought they would be cute and say they aren’t coming in a random a** power struggle,” the post read.

The bride responded by canceling wedding invitations to anyone who either complained about the Halloween wedding or chose to defend her mother and grandmother.

“One of my sisters acted like she stepped out of bridesmaid duty so I replaced her. It was about 25 people that decided to act stupid at less than the 6-week mark so I sent out uninvited invitations and I sent out new QR codes for those attending and the venue will check in by only those to let people in,” the Reddit post continued.

Her aunt, who was uninvited, attempted to explain that people were “allowed to disagree with her” and that didn’t constitute revoking her invitation.

“I told my aunt they had two years for complaints but saying you are not going at 6 weeks before my wedding is bulls*** and everyone f***ed around and found out I will not be bullied by my family over this,” the bride-to-be wrote.

Other Redditors weighed in with their opinions in the comments section.

“They are allowed to disagree with you. From the comfort of their own homes,” one post red. “Telling someone their wedding 1) is satanic, and 2) needs to change is not ‘disagreement.’ It is a request that you alter your wedding to suit them, and you are perfectly within your rights to decline to spend your day with people judging you that hard. Have a great time with the guests who aren’t jerks.”

Another wrote: “You’ve spent two years planning your wedding, and it’s your special day. It’s understandable to feel frustrated when people try to impose their beliefs last minute. If they weren’t on board from the start, they should’ve spoken up sooner. You did what you had to do to protect your peace.”

“Your wedding so your choices of decor, venue, etc,” yet another pointed out. “Anyone who wants to pull these kinds of shenanigans with 6 weeks til the big event after having had 2 whole years (total of about 104 weeks) to do this are bullies of the worst kind and you don’t need people like that in your life.”