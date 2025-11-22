Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boris Becker has welcomed a baby daughter with his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.

The former tennis player shared the news with his 411,000 followers on Instagram, writing: “Welcome to the world… Zoë Vittoria Becker. 21.11.2025.”

Alongside the caption, he posted a black-and-white photograph of himself and his wife, 35, holding the newborn’s hand.

Zoë was born on Friday 21 November, the day before Becker celebrated his own 58th birthday on Saturday 22 November.

Becker has four other children from previous relationships, including his son Noah Gabriel whom he had in 1994 with his ex-wife Barbara Feltus. The couple welcomed a second child, Elias Balthasar, in 1999 before getting divorced in 2001.

The German athlete also has a daughter with the Russian model Angela Ermakova, and another son, Amadeus, with his second wife Lilly Kerssenberg before splitting acrimoniously after nine years in 2018.

Becker, who coached Novak Djokovic for three years from 2013 to 2016, has been married to his current wife Lillian since last September when they wed in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in June.

In September, Becker spoke to The Sunday Times about their relationship, which started after they met through friends in 2018.

“She is obviously a very attractive woman, but I felt that from the first day we had lunch together alone, we had this instant intellectual connection,” he told the publication.

“Even though she’s 20 years younger, I feel like she has an old soul, and I like to think my soul is a bit younger, so we met in the middle.”

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, arrives alongside partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro for sentencing at Southwark Crown Court (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

The former Wimbledon champion also praised Lilian for sticking by him when he was found guilty of hiding millions of assets after being made bankrupt.

Becker was sentenced to two and half years in prison. He was released early on 15 December 2022 having served eight months, and was deported to Germany by UK authorities.

“I was a little bit surprised that women still stay with you if you have nothing,” he told the publication. “I didn't experience that much before.”