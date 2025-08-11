Boots’ Summer Sale is your one-stop shop for savings across beauty, baby and beyond

Whether you're jetting off somewhere warm or just trying to stay cool at home, summer has a way of demanding a refresh, be it in your bathroom cabinet, your suitcase or your little one’s bedroom.

Luckily, the Big Boots Summer Sale has landed with savings of up to 50 per cent across beauty, fragrance, baby essentials and more. So, you can wave bye-bye to panic buying at the airport (no judgement – we’ve all been there) and hello to a pre-holiday planning splurge. Without the financial strain, that is.

From viral skincare to high-end grooming tools and pushchair upgrades, the sale spans hundreds of big brands and best-sellers. And with perks like free delivery, Advantage Card bonuses and even student discount stacking, it’s worth filling your basket before stock runs low.

To help you on your way, we’ve rounded up the highlights by category, so you can make most of the offers before the sun (and savings) disappear.

Glow big or glow home with deals on premium beauty

( Boots )

This year, Boots has come through with the goods for the skincare lovers and make-up maestros. Seriously – think: SPF stars in the Boots x Supergoop! Edit, crowd-favourite lash duos in Estée Lauder’s extra length + care set, and hair heroes that work overtime with Briogeo’s rice repair power! Trio. Of course, the cherry atop any beauty cake is a dramatic eye, courtesy of Anastasia Beverley Hills’ soft glam palette, no less. Whether you’ve decided summer is the season for self-care or simply hit pan on your go-to bronzer, you’ll find plenty here to restock, refresh and reward.

Boots fragrance aisle smells like a bargain

( Boots )

We all know the power of a good perfume – a few drops and you're poolside in Capri (or so we’d like to think). The Boots Summer Sale has gone big on fragrance, with generous savings on classics like Calvin Klein Eternity Moment and Dolce & Gabbana L’Imperatrice, alongside statement spritzes from Fenty and Estée Lauder. Whether you’re a scent loyalist or one for a seasonal switcheroo, there’s never been a better excuse to try something new.

Browse budget buys across baby and bump essentials

( Boots )

Babies may be small, but the shopping lists? Never ending. Luckily, the sale includes up to half price off big names like Mothercare and Mamas & Papas, with everything from prams to play mats in the mix. We’re talking car seats with more than £100 off, like the Britax Romer, and savings on strollers, like Maxi Cosi’s Zelia3. Whether you're prepping for your own new arrival or exploring gifts for the parents-to-be, the Boots Summer Sale is a rare chance to bag baby buys without the big price hike. And, why not have your haul delivered home – after all, who wants to wrestle a buggy (and a grizzly bubba) through the high street?

Charge less and style more with reductions on electronics across grooming and oral care

There’s no such thing as “off-duty” in summer. Holiday hair is just as important as the ‘fit and, from high-speed hair dryers to gloss-boosting straighteners, the right tools make all the difference. Luckily, Boots has plugged into the savings. We’re talking smart toothbrushes from Oral-B and Philips, and even the cult-fave Philips OneBlade for fuss-free shaving. These are the kind of electric additions that make getting ready feel less like a slog and more like self-care.

Wellness wins in the Boots Summer Sale

Ashwagandha? Check. Mushroom gummies? Also check. A pink smartwatch to track your steps as marathon training begins? Why not. wellness offers cover the buzziest buys for your daily ritual – many with up to half price off. Because investing in yourself shouldn’t cost the earth. And let’s not forget the investments you’ll be begging for come October, aka a substitute for the summer sunshine, like Habi’s Hey Sunshine Vitamin D Gummies. And, as outdoor exercise season draws to a close, the colder months will bring about those all-important iron pumping sessions in the gym, so make sure to stock up on protein and hydration from brands like Selfish.

Bonuses across the board

As if the sale wasn’t enticing enough, a trip to the checkout brings perks aplenty. Click and collect is free over £15 (handy if you’re airport-bound), as is delivery if you spend £25 or more. Advantage Card holders take advantage of bespoke offers tailored to their shop and, for students, you can expect verified discounts on top. Could we link this site here All Delivery Options - Boots

Shop the Big Boots Summer Sale