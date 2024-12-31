Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A seemingly minor ski accident turned life threatening for Bling Empire: New York star Lynn Ban, who suffered a near-fatal brain bleed requiring emergency surgery.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday the 51-year-old designer detailed the incident and shared photos from the hospital. The post revealed that she underwent an emergency craniotomy, leaving half of her head shaved and secured with surgical staples. She wrote, “And in a blink of an eye … life can change.”

The renowned jewelry designer, whose creations have been worn by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and Billy Porter, recounted the Christmas Eve accident that occurred while she was skiing with her family in Aspen.

“I had a ski accident that would change my life,” Ban wrote. She explained that the tip of her ski caught on something, causing her to “face plant.” Ban who was wearing a helmet, described the fall as seemingly minor at the time. “It didn’t seem that bad at the time, and I was able to ski to the bottom,” she said.

Ban decided to visit ski patrol for a precautionary concussion check. “They assessed me and I was cleared. I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine, and I could ski again,” she wrote. However, a paramedic’s recommendation to get a CT scan proved critical.

“This saved my life,” she said. Ban’s husband, Jett, took her to the hospital by taxi, where she received devastating news. “Within 30 minutes, they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital.”

Ban recalled that the “last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side.”

In her post, Ban expressed gratitude to the medical team and those who supported her. “There’s a long road of recovery ahead, but I’m a survivor and grateful to ski patrol, the incredible team of doctors and nurses, and the [love] and support of my family and friends.”

Ban’s Bling Empire: New York co-star Dorothy Wang responded: “Omg Lynn, I have chills. So happy you are okay and have your incredible tribe by your side. Sending you all my love and wishing you healing. ”

“ SENDING LOVE,” Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott added. “HOPING FOR A SPEEDY RECOVERY.”

Actor Debi Mazar commented, “Whoa!! Omg Lynn!!! I’m so sorry this happened to you! The haircut and scar is oddly hot [fire emoji] you’re a warrior and we are all wishing you a speedy recovery!!!”