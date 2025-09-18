Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

He may not have eyes, but Sailor, the 7-year-old adoptable terrier in Seville, Ohio, is a sight to behold.

Staff from the Medina County SPCA posted a charming Facebook write-up on Sailor on Tuesday, explaining how he has already endured more than most dogs do in a lifetime, but is still hoping to find his furever home.

“His name is Sailor, he’s 7 years old, and honestly… he’s a hot mess. Some might say a ‘hot mess express.’ But like, the best kind of hot mess, the kind that makes you laugh, sigh, and melt at the same time,” Shetler staff wrote.

Sailor came to the shelter under heartbreaking circumstances. After his owner tragically passed away, he was left without a family. His previous environment was a hoarding situation, which, combined with his ongoing battle with diabetes and severe eye pain, made life incredibly difficult for the pup.

Eventually, to relieve his suffering, both of Sailor’s eyes had to be removed.

open image in gallery Sailor, 7, arrived at the shelter after his owner died, leaving him alone in a hoarding situation while battling diabetes and painful eye issues ( Facebook/Medina County SPCA )

“So yes, Sailor has no eyeballs. None,” shelter staff wrote on Facebook. But you know what he does have? A goofy, tail-wagging personality, an endless supply of love for every person he meets, and a heart so resilient it puts the rest of us to shame.”

Since arriving at the shelter, staff say Sailor’s health has made remarkable progress. Thanks to a special diabetic diet of Hill’s Science Diet W/D, the shelter’s medical team has been able to reduce his insulin requirements gradually.

Although it’s unclear how Sailor gets along with other dogs, he previously lived in a home with multiple cats, although shelter staff admit they do not know exactly how he did with them

“Sailor deserves a home where he can finally rest easy — where he’ll be cherished not in spite of his quirks, but because of them. He may be eyeless, but he sees the world with his heart, and it’s impossible not to fall in love once you meet him!” the staff said.

open image in gallery Sailor’s health has improved with a special diabetic diet at the shelter, allowing his insulin needs to be gradually reduced ( Facebook/Medina County SPCA )

Sailor is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, flea-treated, dewormed, and has tested negative for heartworm. He's ready to bring joy, laughter, and a whole lot of love into the life of someone willing to look past what’s missing and embrace what truly matters.

Adoptions are open daily, except Mondays and Wednesdays, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the shelter located at 8790 Guilford Rd, Seville, OH 44273.