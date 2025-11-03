Black Friday deals for him that will make the perfect present

Black Friday is fast approaching, with this annual shopping event the ideal opportunity to bag yourself a bargain on big-name brands, essential items and gifts. Should you be seeking a reduced-price treat or are shopping for your significant other ahead of Christmas, now’s the time to explore Black Friday deals for him.

The shopping extravaganza originating from the US traditionally falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving and continues through to the following Monday, which is also known as Cyber Monday. This year, that means the Black Friday weekend runs from 28 November through to 1 December. However, many brands also offer savings in the run-up to Black Friday, too.

We’ve got your Black Friday shopping list covered with a strong line-up of tempting savings from popular brands to discover now. With these mega deals, you can buy refurbished tech, stock up on stylish and cosy clothing, sample pub-quality beer from home, shop sleek travel accessories or upgrade your work set-up with a new standing desk.

Keep reading for top Black Friday deals for him from a selection of leading brands, showcasing savings to shop now or bookmark for later.

FlexiSpot

Save on ergonomic desks and chairs before Black Friday begins, with deals from 3-18 November at IndyBest-approved brand FlexiSpot. Think pre-order discounts and tiered promotions on signature products including standing desks and treadmills. Looking to upgrade your office set-up? Subscribe to FlexiSpot emails from 3-27 November to receive a code for a £270 saving on FlexiSpot’s E7 FLOW standing desk (was £749.99, now £479.99) valid between 28 November - 1 December. Key features of the 180kg-capacity 140cm x 80cm ergonomic desk include an all-in-one cable management system for a clutter-free workspace, a C-frame design for easy height adjustment, a quiet yet powerful electric motor and more spacious and flexible legroom under the desk. Other standout early bird Black Friday deals include the E7 Series Desk (was £399.99, now £239.99), BS5 Chair (was £179.99, now £149.99), and E9 Desk (was £529.99, now £359.99).

Get in there early to grab the best discounts, with tiered pricing from 11 November meaning as well as securing up to 50 per cent off, you can get another 11 per cent discount sitewide with code FSBFA3 (valid only on 11 November). Plus, weekly promotions from 12-27 November see additional discounts on products including E7 Pro Desk, Sheer Chair, E5 Value Desk and

GP01 Treadmill, with even more savings to shop throughout the official Black Friday weekend too.

Back Market

As well as its official Black Friday deals, Back Market is starting the savings early by offering a discount of 8 per cent off purchases over £150 between 17-23 November (only valid on select product lines including consoles, home appliances and smartwatches). Founded in 2014, Back Market is your go-to destination for certified refurbished technology. From coffee machines and vacuum cleaners to smartphones and laptops, explore brands like Apple, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Dyson and Philips. Its focus is on making tech more accessible and sustainable, Back Market offers a trade-in service too, perfect for making some extra money ready for your Christmas shopping. With prices more affordable than buying new, now’s your chance to get even more out of your tech budget.

Ideal for organised shoppers looking to grab Christmas gifts early, you will find savvy savings across selected AirPods, consoles, smartwatches and home appliances from the refurbished tech name. Official Black Friday deals after the early savings end will offer even more opportunities to save cash on tech gifts for yourself or someone else.

Beerwulf

Pour yourself a perfectly chilled, pub-quality pint with a BLADE beer machine this cosy season. With prices starting from just £1.91 a pint, the 8 litre kegs serve up to 14 pints each, making them ideal for festive get- togethers. Better still, there's a whopping £100 off BLADE Starter Packs starting from the 3rd of November all the way through to the end of the year, so you can sip brewery-fresh beer for less.

Prepare your drinks line-up for Christmas, New Year and beyond with a premium BLADE beer machine Starter Pack. With Heineken, Birra Moretti or Cruzcampo options all reduced by £100, simply set up the machine, add the keg and pour. BLADE beer taps are made with professional-grade materials and boast a unique dome design to make a statement in your kitchen or at-home bar set-up. Other top beer keg brands to shop online at Beerwulf include Amstel, Tiger and Desperados. You'll be all sorted for watching the big match, hosting nights in and celebrating the festive season with friends and family.

Carl Friedrik

Need new luggage to take on an upcoming trip or looking to buy a gift for a globetrotter? Premium travel goods brand Carl Friedrik is known for its stylish hard-wearing range, and with 30 per cent off sitewide for Black Friday, it’s an ideal time to shop the full collection. There’s luggage, bags and accessories to explore, with this discount spanning from 24 November to 1 December. This will be their only sale this year so now is the perfect time to get a gift he’ll love.

If you’re looking for a statement piece of luggage, signature cabin case the Carry-on X has been seen on TV shows including The White Lotus and The Girlfriend. The iF Design winner combines style and industry-leading durability with a hardwearing aluminium lock frame and high-impact-resistant polycarbonate shell. It’s available in six colourways, including grey/cognac, silver/tan and dark olive/chocolate. This sleek case has natural premium leather details and silent 360-degree Hinomoto spinner wheels, is adjustable to suit a traveller’s height and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Simplisafe

Looking to save money on upgrading your security set-up? SimpliSafe is offering a massive 50 per cent off plus a free gift with the purchase of any security system until 28 November. Yes, you read that right, that’s a whopping half-price saving and a £100 Amazon gift card to boot. To qualify for this impressive deal, you need to sign up to the Pro Premium Monitoring subscription.

The trusted home and business security brand won a Which? Best Buy award for its burglar alarms in January 2024 and it offers 24/7 security options for keeping a close eye on your house and office. These include monitoring of your entire home, as well as professional monitoring of your business premises from 66p per day, with no contacts and the first month being free. Plus, SimpliSafe® App offers the peace of mind of complete control at all times.

The Oodie UK

The days are drawing in and it’s the ultimate time of year to snuggle up in The Oodie’s sleep and outerwear collection. Deliciously cosy dressing gowns, blankets, pyjamas and jackets are gifts that keep on giving when it comes to comfy practicality. And now, there’s up to 50 per cent off sitewide at The Oodie UK as an early Black Friday treat, sparking even more festive joy. From seeing what Santa’s delivered in matching dressing gowns on Christmas morning to watching festive films while under a sherpa blanket, shop winter warmth and fun for the whole family at The Oodie UK.

Explore a curated range of men’s and licensed favourites at exceptional discounts for Black Friday. Standout picks include 50 per cent off the Squid Games Guard All-In-One (was £89, now £44.50). Meanwhile, there’s 60 per cent off the Manchester City Sherpa Blanket (was £69, now £27.60) and 50-60 per cent off Manchester City and Tottenham Oodie™ Originals. Alternatively, for high-performing outerwear, check out the half-price Black/Lilac Checker Print Long Puffer Jacket (was £119, now £59.50) and licensed Tottenham Zip-Through Outdoor Jacket with 60 per cent off (was £139, now £83.40).

Lands’ End

Discover cosy pieces to make perfect presents in Lands’ End’s Christmas shop, packed with soft knits, stylish accessories, luxurious nightwear and more. From slippers he’ll love to a classic new jumper, there’s also a Lands’s End collaboration with Harris Tweed for even more extra-special style points. Plus, with sneak peek offers landing from 9 November, ahead of the official Black Friday sale launch on 14 November, you can save money by getting sorted for the gifting season early. That means you can make way for a stress-free Christmas with the present shopping sorted.

The 16-piece men’s Lands’ End x Harris Tweed collection combines timeless style with modern heritage looks. From a Harris Tweed blazer to gloves, a wallet and even a wash bag, these are luxurious and thoughtful present picks. Speaking of high-quality pieces, the curated range in the Christmas shop covers gifting inspiration including men’s cashmere jumpers, cosy and chic slippers, accessories and pyjamas to embrace the festive joy.

Allbirds

Shop comfortable and sustainable footwear for less, with 40 per cent off selected Men's Allbirds styles right now. Allbirds combines comfort with natural materials in its high-quality range of timeless footwear. Soft, breathable, carbon-friendly materials span from merino wool and eucalyptus tree fibre to sugarcane-based soles. Got someone in mind who'd love to unwrap a pair of Allbirds this Christmas? Look no further than the Men's sale to find the perfect present ahead of gifting season.

Standout savings include the Runner Protect for an everyday signature shoe in Stony Beige or Natural Black, now reduced from £125 to £100. For an everyday trainer or active shoe, discover deals on the Men's Tree Runner Go (was £115, now £69) and the Men's Tree Dasher 2 (was £125, now £75), with both available in a wide range of colours. Meanwhile, the Men's Trail Runner (was £135 now £95) combines everyday style and comfort with extra durability.

