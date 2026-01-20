Community holds redo birthday bash for toddler after nobody showed up for her original party
Kansas City mother Tyashia Wills said she was overwhelmed by the community’s generosity in making her daughter Camille’s first birthday a success
A Kansas City community rallied around a heartbroken mom after no one showed up to her daughter’s first birthday party — and helped create a celebration to remember.
Last weekend, Tyashia Wills spent hours preparing for her daughter Camille’s first birthday, decorating a rental venue with pink tablecloths, balloons and a pink carpet, but none of the invited guests showed up.
In a tearful Live video on social media, Wills expressed her frustration and disappointment to the absent guests.
“I don’t have friends. I’m so cool on all of y’all,” she said.
Wills walked viewers around the empty room, showing the desserts and snacks, including a custom Strawberry Shortcake-themed cake, lamenting that they would have to enjoy it alone.
“Y’all couldn’t take an hour out of y’all (sic) day to come to my baby’s party after y’all said you wanted to come? I wouldn’t have threw (sic) her a party if I knew no one was coming,” she said.
The video quickly went viral, prompting volunteers from Kansas City and beyond to organize a “redo” celebration. With the help of dozens of local vendors, Camille’s Tinkerbell-themed party included an elaborate cake with a spinning top layer, a bounce house, a ball pit, face painting, and a photo booth.
Preston Hopkins, who helped coordinate the community event, said he hoped the effort would showcase the city’s positive spirit.
“If I can be that one person to start the momentum for good things in Kansas City and for good things to come out of Kansas City, I’m the anchor, and I’m starting it,” Hopkins told KCTV. “So let’s get the ball rolling on positivity and love and community.”
Wills said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers.
“Y’all did not have to think about Camille, and y’all did,” she said. “Not just Kansas City, but the entire world.”
The family said they are already looking forward to celebrating Camille’s second birthday next year.
