Nearly half of new customers playing bingo are Gen Z and millennials, according to new data.

According to research, there has been a rise in younger people going on bingo nights and, while it might be far from a full house, 44 per cent of those visiting for the first time are under 35, fuelled by a desire to spend less money on alcohol.

Thirty-three per cent of those questioned said that nights out with a focus on drinking have become too expensive while 20 per cent call boozy evenings “overrated”, with 17 per cent finding them “repetitive”.

Twenty-six per cent of the 2,000 adults, aged between 18 and 35, surveyed by Mecca Bingo highlighted the cheaper drinks on offer at bingo nights.

Alcohol-free experiences are becoming increasingly popular, with 79 per cent of people showing an interest in social plans where drinking is not the main event, while 82 per cent wanted to try more activity-based nights out.

The survey also revealed that 80 per cent of those questioned were seeking novel social experiences.

Traditionally considered the domain of retired pensioners, bingo sees players mark off numbers called out randomly by a caller, with the first person to have all numbers marked off, winning a prize.

Bingo appears to have filled a gap due to its relatively low-cost and high-entertainment value. Sixty-four per cent of people say they go to bingo for its fun, social atmosphere while 49 per cent are drawn by the mix of entertainment and competition.

Other factors drawing younger crowds include the chance to win more money (45 per cent), affordability (26 per cent), and even the safety and ease of staying in one venue (22 per cent).

Bingo is becoming increasingly popular with young people ( Getty Images )

“The game is definitely having a moment,” said bingo host and caller Jess Heron, also known as Jackpot Jess. “I see groups of mates coming in on a Friday night, cocktails in hand, ready to have a great time (and hopefully win!).”

Heron’s love for bingo also started when she was young. “This vibe is something I have loved since I started bingo calling when I was 18.

“It’s not just a game – it’s a community. It’s amazing to watch a new generation embrace the game, and they’re loving everything about it. From the affordable drinks to the electric atmosphere, it’s a refreshing alternative to the typical night out.”