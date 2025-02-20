Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Baldwin has revealed that his brother Alec Baldwin, who’s now the father of eight, once mocked him for having three children.

The 61-year-old actor shared the story about his older sibling during an interview with the New York Post on Thursday. He noted that before he and his wife, Chynna Phillips, welcomed their third child, Alec poked fun at him for it.

“I remember when [Alec] made fun of me when Chynna and I were pregnant with our third child,” he told the publication. “He said, ‘What are you, dad?’ Because my mother and father had six kids.”

Billy, however, said that when Alec started his family with his second wife Hilaria – who he now has seven children with — he made his own joke about the 30 Rock alum.

When he got “married again and he had child three, four, five, six,” added the actor, who’s promoting his new film No Address, added. “And I said, ‘What are you, Anthony Quinn?’ That’s a joke because actor Anthony Quinn when he was [82] had a child. Tony Randall had a child at like 75.”

Still, Billy acknowledged that no matter how many children a person may have, people’s lives change entirely when they become parents.

Billy Baldwin said his brother Alec ‘made fun of’ him when he was about to welcome a third child ( Getty Images )

“My life was never the same,” he explained. “I never really slept the same. You don’t really sleep the same. Your kids go out on a sleepover, or they are 14 and go out to a party and you’re sort of sitting in bed and your eyes are closed and you’re asleep but it ain’t the old sleep!”

Billy and Chynna, who got married in 1995, share a 20-year-old daughter, Brooke, and two sons: Jameson, 24, and Vance, 24.

Alec welcomed his eighth child, Ilaria, in 2022, when he was 64 years old. The actor and his wife, who got married in 2012, share six other children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, and María, 3. Alec and his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, also share 29-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin.

The Boss Baby star is working on a new project involving his family. The first episode of his reality show, The Baldwins, will be airing on TLC on February 23.

Alec and his wife’s new show invites viewers into their homes, as they navigate the ups and downs of raising seven children together. A first look at the show, which was released last month, also teased that the family will discuss the tragedy that happened on the set of Alec’s film, Rust.

The fatal incident occurred in 2021 when Alec, the lead actor and co-producer of Rust, pointed a prop gun at the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, during a rehearsal. The gun went off, discharging a real bullet that killed her and wounded director Joel Souza.

In July 2024, Alec’s involuntary manslaughter case in the fatal shooting of Hutchins was thrown out. Baldwin had been initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and faced 18 months in prison.

The judge dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense. The prosecution will not be able to file charges against Baldwin again in Hutchins’ death.

Months before Alec’s case was dismissed, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death. Reed, 26, was handed the maximum prison sentence of 18 months.

In January, Alec brought a lawsuit against the district attorney and other officials in Santa Fe, New Mexico, alleging he was wrongfully prosecuted for manslaughter. In the complaint, he accused District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Kari Morrissey of a number of abuses, including eliciting false testimony and withholding evidence.