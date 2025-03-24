Bill Nighy admits he got ‘almost everything’ wrong in his early life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Nighy has said that he got almost “everything wrong” during his early life.

The 75-year-old Love Actually actor shared a video online to promote his forthcoming advice podcast, Ill-Advised By Bill Nighy, which he said is a refuge for people who are “clumsy and awkward”.

Nighy, dressed smartly in his signature black suit and tie combo, told the camera in his signature deadpan delivery: “My name is Bill Nighy and I’m here to complicate things further. There is, inevitably, a podcast coming. It’s called Ill-Advised by Bill Nighy. And the clue is in the title”.

He said that the podcast will be based around him offering guidance to listeners who “don’t get out much and can’t handle it when they do”.

“If you’re socially adept and enjoy healthy relationships, there’s nothing for you here,” he joked.

Nighy added that his credentials include being someone who “got almost everything almost precisely wrong in my early life”, which might make him useful in giving advice to listeners, who he asked to submit questions ahead of the podcast release in May.

“I might turn out useful and act as a deterrent so it’s been suggested that I invite you to ask me questions about whatever’s on your mind and I will attempt to answer them without actually making things worse,” he continued.

He said that nothing was off limits: from dilemmas about “bathroom protocols” or “how to hide at parties” – he was ready to give his (ill-advised) wisdom.

“So if you had questions about bathroom protocols or how to hide at parties or isolationist strategies generally, or the versatility of marmite or how to avoid buying the wrong pair of trousers, it’s possible that I’m your man,” he added.

Nighy said that his superpower was “squandering time”, which is what the podcast is all about.

“And I’m almost certain that you’ve got better things to do please feel free to ignore this message,” he said.

“But in the meantime, whatever the weather, let’s, you know, stay loose.”

The trailer has received a glowing reaction from fans, with one person writing: “I could listen to Bill's advice all day long!” as another said, “Best. Trailer. Ever.”

Another person added: “I’m interested in hearing anything you have to say about anything. You are welcome to read your electric bill, or your grocery list. The sound of your voice is always a joy. Just bring it on.”

Bill Nighy has admitted he got ‘almost everything’ wrong in his early life ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f )

Nighy, who is best known for roles in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, About Time and Love Actually, began his career at the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool before making his London debut in 1977, before going on to have a successful stage career with roles in Harold Pinter's Betrayal in 1991, Anton Chekhov's The Seagull and won a Lauren Olivier Award for Best Actor in the 2001 play Blue/Orange.

His early film roles include 1998’s Still Crazy, 1999’s Guest House Paradiso and 2001’s Blow Dry. His role in Love Actually, which won him a Bafta for Best Supporting Actor, cemented his rise to fame.

Nighy was in a relationship with actor Diana Quick after they both played in David Hare's A Map of The World. The pair have a daughter, the actor and filmmaker Mary Nighy, who was born in 1984. Nighy and Quick separated in 2008.

Nighy has been sober since 1992 after struggling with substance abuse, particularly alcohol addiction, but it’s a topic he rarely discusses.

In an interview with The Independent in 2022, Nighy said that he gave up smoking in 2003 but replaced it with sugar.

“I’m an animal when it comes to sugar. I used to eat a four-pack of Magnums and a four-pack of Soleros in one sitting,” he said. “That’s my relationship with sugar.”