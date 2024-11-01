Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend have revealed their ocean-themed costumes after his ex Linday Holliday showed off her Kill Bill look.

Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took to Instagram on October 31 to share a snap of the Halloween costumes. The former manager of the New England Patriots, 72, dressed up as a fisherman, wearing a black and yellow jacket, jeans, gray boots, and a tan hat.

The sports analyst also had a fishing hook in hand, with his special catch being his girlfriend, who was dressed up as a mermaid. Hudson wore a beaded, shell-shaped bralette, adorned with pearls, and a red and gold tail. The pair also posed on the beach, with Hudson sitting on the sand in the ocean and looking up at her boyfriend, as he held the fishing rod.

She quipped about being caught by the fisherman in the caption, writing: “Ouucchhhh!!!” along with a fish hook emoji.

In the comments of the post, fans shared their hilarious reactions to the costumes.

“I just laughed out loud!! Well done!” one wrote, while another joked: “Bill pulls.”

“Best catch of the day,” a third wrote.

open image in gallery Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson dress up as fisherman and mermaid ( jordon_isabella / Instagram )

Days before Hudson shared the couple’s costume, Holliday took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of her outfit. In the since-expired post, which was shared on October 28 and captured by The New York Post, Holliday dressed up as Kill: Bill Volume 1 lead Beatrix Kiddo, who seeks revenge on a group of assassins, including her ex-lover Bill, who tried to kill her.

Holliday wore Beatrix’s (portrayed by Uma Thurman) signature yellow and black outfit, paired with a fake samurai sword. She later reacted to the criticism she received for her costume.

“Can everyone please stop being offended by absolutely EVERYTHING? Ya’ll would have never survived in the Eddie Murphy, Andrew Dice Clay, etc etc days,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Shoot you wouldn’t survive the late night talk’s shows like Jay Leno or David Letterman. For the love of God, laugh a little. Lighten up. Everything isn’t an attack…..”

Belichick and Holliday were together for 16 years before breaking up in September 2023. Throughout his career with the Patriots, Holliday was seen supporting her then-partner on the sidelines of the football field. She also previously worked as the president and executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.

open image in gallery Bill Belichick and his ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday ( Getty Images for BCRF )

However, seven months before Holliday’s breakup, Belichick was spotted with Hudson. In September 2023, Belichick and Hudson were seen once again in New Orleans, Louisiana. The pair reportedly attended Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony together in June, according to Hudson’s Instagram Story from the event.

That same month, TMZ was the first to report that the eight-time Super Bowl champion was in a relationship with Hudson, who competed in the Miss Maine USA pageant in March, representing the town of Hancock. She was the first runner-up behind Anne Baldridge. Hudson was also presented with the Pageantry Spirit Award at the Miss US of America Pageant in February 2021.

The former competitive cheerleader describes herself in her Instagram bio as a “philosopher,” “entrepreneur,” and an avid “bird-er.”

Belichick was married to ex-wife Debby Clarke Belichick from 1977 to 2006. They share three adult children together – daughter Amanda, and sons Steve and Brian.