Bijou Phillips in hospital and in need of a kidney transplant, representative says

Model underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, when she was still married to Danny Masterson, and now needs a second donor

Bijou Phillips has been hospitalized and desperately needs a kidney transplant, according to her agent.

The model, 45, remains on dialysis in a Los Angeles hospital after her first kidney transplant — which was donated by a friend in 2017 — failed, her representative told Page Six Wednesday.

Since her first transplant, Phillips has faced complications, including the flu-like polyomavirus, which led to cellular and antibody rejection, the outlet reported.

Her rep said she is currently in stable condition, but added that “time is of the essence” as the search for a donor continues.

Phillips’ representatives did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

Bijou Phillips, pictured here in January 2026, is reportedly hospitalized and awaiting a kidney transplant
Bijou Phillips, pictured here in January 2026, is reportedly hospitalized and awaiting a kidney transplant (Getty Images)

Throughout her career, the actor has been public about her diagnosis with kidney disease after she was born with underdeveloped kidneys.

More to follow...

