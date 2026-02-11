Bijou Phillips in hospital and in need of a kidney transplant, representative says
Model underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, when she was still married to Danny Masterson, and now needs a second donor
Bijou Phillips has been hospitalized and desperately needs a kidney transplant, according to her agent.
The model, 45, remains on dialysis in a Los Angeles hospital after her first kidney transplant — which was donated by a friend in 2017 — failed, her representative told Page Six Wednesday.
Since her first transplant, Phillips has faced complications, including the flu-like polyomavirus, which led to cellular and antibody rejection, the outlet reported.
Her rep said she is currently in stable condition, but added that “time is of the essence” as the search for a donor continues.
Phillips’ representatives did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
Throughout her career, the actor has been public about her diagnosis with kidney disease after she was born with underdeveloped kidneys.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks