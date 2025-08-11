Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyond Meat is facing some financial woes, and it has put the future of the meat-substitute company in question.

The business has continued to experience a decline in sales and consumers in the second quarter of 2025, according to recent financial results. That includes Beyond Meat’s net revenues — the amount of money the company brings in from sales after deductions — which were down to $75 million, a 19 percent drop from last year.

Also, during the second quarter of 2025, Beyond Meat’s loss from operations, which occurs when the company's operating expenses exceed its operating revenue, was $34.9 million. This was a slight increase in operating losses, which were $33.9 million at this time last year.

Beyond Meat’s net loss, which represents the company’s overall financial loss after accounting for all expenses and revenues, was $29.2 million.

“We are disappointed with our second quarter results, which primarily reflect ongoing softness in the plant-based meat category, particularly in the U.S. retail channel and certain international foodservice markets,” Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement.

Beyond Meat continues to see financial struggles and that has created questions about the company’s future. ( Getty Images )

The decline in Beyond Meat’s sales comes as U.S. consumers’ demand for plant-based meat has declined. Rachel Wolff, analyst at Emarketer, told Reuters that many people are instead opting for cheaper animal products, such as meat, that contain protein.

“Consumers' growing concerns about processed foods are severely diminishing the appeal of Beyond Meat’s product line, causing retailers and quick service restaurants to pull back sharply on orders,” she said.

It’s unclear what the future of Beyond Meat will be and if it will see a financial improvement in the next quarter.

However, the company is “implementing certain organizational changes and further cost-reduction measures intended to strengthen its financial profile and support its long-term objectives,” according to the press release.

This includes reducing Beyond Meat’s workforce in North America, with plans to lay off 44 employees. It will “incur one-time cash charges of approximately $0.8 million to $1.3 million,” consisting of severance payments and employee benefits for departing employees.

Over the next 12 months, Beyond Meat is expecting its cost-reduction measures to result in “approximately $5 million to $6 million in cash compensation expense savings.”

“We are responding by accelerating our transformation activities, including more rapidly and aggressively reducing our operating expenses to fit anticipated near term revenues; prioritizing increased distribution of our core product lines; and investing in margin expansion initiatives across these core products,” Brown added in his statement.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Beyond Meat for comment.