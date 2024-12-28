Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has hit back at all criticism of her daughter’s Christmas Day Halftime Show.

Knowles took to Instagram on Friday (December 27) to re-share a post about her daughter’s show. In the initial post, one fan gushed over the singer’s talent, before hitting back at the negative remarks she received online for the performance.

“No matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have something negative ish to say,” the fan wrote. “Watching Beyoncé made me not care what anyone thinks of me anymore. The amount of hatred, and trolling this woman can receive for a FLAWLESS FREAKING PERFORMANCE is unreal to me.”

In her caption, Knowles doubled down on the user’s message, adding that any criticism was “ridiculous.”

“It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later,” she wrote. “Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them. That you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff.”

Knowles continued: “So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in. Said with love.”

She concluded her caption by sharing how inspired she’s been by her daughter’s wisdom and work ethic.

“PS I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder “No weapon formed against me shall prosper” one, two, three waiting for the fake bots to come,’” she wrote.

On December 25, the 43-year-old pop star took the field midway through the Christmas game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. During the event, she did first-time live renditions of several hit tracks off her latest Grammy-nominated album, Cowboy Carter.

There appeared to be several Easter eggs and hidden messages embedded not only within her show-stopping performance but also within pre- and post-show promotional content.

In her pre-recorded intro, she sang her version of “Blackbird” by The Beatles, alongside fellow Black country stars Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy, who are also featured on the track.

Queen Bey was also joined on stage by her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Post Malone, and Shaboozey during the performance.

Beyoncé took the stage during the Christmas game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans ( Getty Images )

Throughout the show, Beyoncé showcased several groundbreaking country icons, including Mexican Cowgirl Melanie Rivera, pioneering bull-rider Myrtis Dightman Jr. (known as the “Jackie Robinson of Rodeo”), Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015 Nikki Woodward, and the first Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas, Ja’Dayia Kursh.

Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the electrifying performance was reportedly part of a $60 million three-project deal inked between Beyoncé and Netflix in 2019.

Her first project with the streamer was the 2019 concert film documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, which featured her headlining slot at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The price for the first project hovered around $20 million, according to Variety.

“If we believe this to be true, then that’s $20 million specifically for this [halftime] performance,” Dan Ruchie, founder of Trapital, a company that provides insights into music and sports, told Andscape.